The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job building an exciting, young roster with all of the upside in the world.

There's a realistic chance that soon we're going to be talking about this team as the next big homegrown contender in the National League. The Atlanta Braves are a team that builds their way up to contention and it resulted in the 2021 World Series. The Milwaukee Brewers are the latest example after winning the 2026 World Series with the vast majority of the roster being homegrown pieces. The Cardinals aren't quite at contention yet, but the roster is young and exciting and there are elite prospects coming soon. The 2026 season was about development and seeing what the club has in the majors. St. Louis should put a focus on extensions this offseason for a few of its core pieces in order to get deals done before they get even more expensive.

For example, Alec Burleson. He made it clear earlier in the offseason that he's open to the idea. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave Cardinals fans hope on Monday by saying the interest is mutual.

"There is mutual interest for an extension with Burleson. [Masyn Winn] would welcome the discussion with the Cardinals," Goold wrote.

What Could An Alec Burleson Extension Cost?

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burleson is 27 years old and is coming off yet another great season in 2026. He led the league with 116 RBIs. Overall, he slashed .279/.343/.473 with an .816 OPS, 26 home runs, 116 RBIs, 37 doubles and 89 runs scored. Plus, it was his first season as the team's full-time first baseman after trading Willson Contreras last offseason.

If the Cardinals were to ink him to a long-term deal, it certainly would cost a pretty penny. It's positive that reports already have indicated that the two sides are interested in a deal. MLB Trade Rumors has Burleson projected to make roughly $8.3 million in arbitration in 2027. Afterward, he'll have one more season of team control in 2028 and likely will make a bit more than he will in 2027. So, if you give him an extension, you have to take into account what he'll make in 2027 and 2028, which likely will be close to $18 million to $20 million overall.

Arguably, the type of value that the Cardinals should be looking at is in the range of four years and $70 million. A deal like this would essentially remove his final two seasons of arbitration eligibility by giving him a bit of a raise in 2027 and 2028. Then, he'd get a bigger raise in 2029 and 2030 with the Cardinals buying out the first two years of eligibility for free agency. Think of a structure like $10 million in 2027, $13 million in 2028, $23.5 million in 2029 and $23.5 million in 2030. The 2027 season is going to be his age-28 season. So, a four-year deal would cover ages 28, 29, 30 and 31. Then, he'd go to free agency before his age-32 season. At that point, the Cardinals could simply move on and roll with young pieces already in the organization.

Burleson is a star. The Cardinals would be wise to keep him in town beyond the next two seasons, like they did with JJ Wetherholt.