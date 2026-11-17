Outside of acquiring Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals have had a very quiet start to the offseason.

Fireworks haven't gone off and St. Louis hasn't done anything big yet. Rumors have started spreading, like reported interest in reuniting with lefty reliever JoJo Romero, but the Cardinals don't have anything to show for the offseason yet. That could change over the next two weeks, though. It's very likely that a lockout will begin around the league in December and we're very likely to see movement around the league beforehand because there's no way to know when a lockout would end.

For the Cardinals, that could absolutely mean small-scale additions in free agency, like the starting rotation. But also trades. Who could be on the way out of town? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand pointed to Jmmy Crooks as the most likely Cardinals trade chip of the offseason.

Takeaways On Jimmy Crooks Rumors

Aug 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cardinals: Jimmy Crooks, C," Feinsand wrote. "The Cardinals have as much catching depth as any club in the Majors, and with a relatively weak free-agent market at the position, clubs could come calling to St. Louis for help behind the plate. Leo Bernal appears to be the frontrunner to start in 2027, while Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages are more than capable backups. With Rainel Rodriguez (MLB Pipeline’s No. 10 overall prospect) moving rapidly through the system, Crooks appears to be expendable if the Cardinals look to make some moves."

This isn't the first time Crooks has been talked about as a trade candidate already this offseason. On Nov. 13, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals have fielded interest in Crooks. That's not just speculation or throwing a name out there, but a concrete report that Crooks' name has already been out there. So, this certainly adds credibility to Feinsand's point.

Frankly, it's the type of move the Cardinals should be willing to make this winter. There aren't many obvious trade candidates with the organization any longer after last offseason and the trade deadline. Crooks is someone who realistically could bring a good return back. He's under team control through the 2032 season and is just 25 years old. The fanbase isn't talking about Crooks much, but this is the same guy that just a year ago, the fanbase was clamoring for the team to give him a shot.

Crooks played in 52 games in the majors in 2026. Not enough to truly judge him as a player. It has been reported that neither Alec Burleson, nor Masyn Winn are going to be traded this offseason. With that being said, there are few players that make more sense as a trade chip than Crooks.

The fact that there are multiple insiders saying similar things about Crooks certainly makes it feel like a trade is possible. Nothing is guaranteed, of course. Until Chaim Bloom and the team announce a deal, anything could happen. But it certainly sounds like a possibility.

If the Cardinals were to deal him, they could simply enter the 2027 season with Leo Bernal as the starter and Pedro Pages as the backup. Ivan Herrera technically could get time behind the plate, but should focus on being a designated hitter. The three-way split arguably should be done. With Bernal and Pages, the Cardinals would have an above-average group just right there. Eventually, Rodriguez could put himself in the conversation as well, although he has more positional flexibility. Crooks hasn't had a clear path to playing time. St. Louis should absolutely cash in now when he still has so much team control left.