The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time to make an addition to the starting rotation before the looming lockout.

Thanksgiving has come and gone and we are now just days away from December, which will bring a lockout to the league, barring something shocking happening. Neither the league, nor the MLBPA, have budged just yet. At this point, all signs are pointing towards a lockout and then there's no way to know what will happen from a roster-building standpoint across the league because there's no way to know when teams will even be able to sign players again.

When it comes to St. Louis, the idea of adding a starting pitcher has come up the most. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a handful of names that have intrigued St. Louis, including Casey Mize and Shota Imanaga. Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo threw some cold water on the idea.

"But according to multiple league sources, the Cardinals might find it difficult to land a starter when they do not appear to be operating as aggressively or urgently as other clubs," Rosenthal, Sammon and Woo wrote. "All spoke anonymously to candidly discuss the team’s plans and state of the market."

The Cardinals Need To Make A Move

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the Cardinals, it's important to note that the club has been clear that the 2027 season is being viewed as another campaign for development, like the 2026 season. But with such a low payroll, arguably, the Cardinals should be more aggressive when it comes to adding one starter. That doesn't mean that the Cardinals need to go out and hand out a nine-figure deal. But they can afford a starter and multiple relievers and still have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball.

In 2026, the Cardinals won 77 games, but they are pretty much all set from a position player standpoint and really only need one starter and potentially two relievers to at least be in the mix for a wild-card spot.

The idea of development is perfectly fair. But with how low the payroll is, arguably there shouldn't be an excuse to not make a move before December gets here.

While the 2027 season is just the second campaign under Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals have missed the playoffs in four straight seasons and haven't really done anything this offseason. Bloom doesn't deserve the full heat. Again, he has been leading the organization for a little over a year. He inherited a team that had been struggling and has already significantly improved the farm system. We're not at a point in which we're going to see the Cardinals break the bank yet. But St. Louis should strike and give the fanbase a bit of hope.