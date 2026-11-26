The St. Louis Cardinals are in the hunt for starting pitching and it sounds like they have their eyes on a former Chicago Cubs All-Star, among others.

On Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis has "looked into" a few different veteran starting pitchers, including former Cubs All-Star Shota Imanaga.

"The Cardinals have been actively pursuing pitching such as starters open to short-term deals and late-game relievers," Goold wrote. "Kris Bubic, one of the starters the Cardinals had interest in, agreed to a one-year deal for a reported $17.5 million, and that offered a glimpse into the cost of the Cardinals’ targets. The Cardinals have also looked into free-agent starters Casey Mize, Shota Imanaga, Patrick Sandoval, and others of course, per sources. The lefty relievers considered include a reunion with JoJo Romero or a pursuit of A.J. Minter."

St. Louis Should Sign Shota Imanaga Very Quickly

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) warms up on the mound prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the group mentioned by Goold (Casey Mize, Shota Imanaga, Patrick Sandoval), Imanaga would make the most sense. Sandoval is no longer on the board. He landed a three-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies. Mize has pedigree.

He is a former No. 1 overall pick and was great in the first half of the 2026 season, but then struggled after being traded to the San Diego Padres. Mize is just 29 years old. Sandoval just landed a surprisingly large $42 million deal over three years from Colorado. Mize has been better than Sandoval and is younger. Arguably, he should be in line for a larger deal, or at least one in that range.

Imanaga is 33 years old and is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.77 ERA in 32 starts for the Cubs. The lefty is a three-year big league veteran and has never finished a season with an ERA above 3.77. The best season of his career came in 2024 when he had a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts. With Imanaga being on the older side, he's certainly more likely to land a short-term deal, as opposed to Mize. Plus, he's already had success in the National League Central.

The Cardinals need a guy to slot in at the top of their starting rotation. Imanaga would fit that description. St. Louis hasn't made a splash yet in free agency, but Imanaga is the exact hurler it should sign, before it's too late.

If the Cardinals were to sign Imanaga, their rotation would look very solid on paper. It would start with Imanaga, followed by Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and likely Quinn Mathews. Plus, there are a few different prospects approaching the big leagues, like Tekoah Roby and Tanner Franklin, among others. If the Cardinals could land Imanaga, he'd be the perfect bridge to the top prospects.