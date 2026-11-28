With just a few days to go until a likely lockout across Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly considering deals centered around one of their speedy outfielders.

On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported that the Cardinals are shopping 25-year-old outfielder Victor Scott II after three seasons in the majors.

"The Cardinals are also listening on outfielder Victor Scott II, though it’s uncertain they’ll find a partner," Rosenthal, Woo and Sammon wrote. "Scott has elite speed and is a solid defender but spent half of the season in Triple A and hit just .193 with a .523 OPS in 80 big-league games. Still, at just 25 with several years of team control remaining, he appears blocked in St. Louis and could serve as a depth outfielder for another club."

Why Victor Scott?

May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) advances to third base on a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Scott, this idea does make a lot of sense. Scott is a former top prospect for the organization who hasn't been able to quite pan out at the big league level offensively just yet. The 2025 season was the best of Scott's young career so far. That season, he slashed .216/.305/.296 with a .601 OPS, five home runs, 37 RBIs, 34 stolen bases ane 15 doubles. He played great defense and showed that he can make an impact on the base paths, but that .216 batting average wasn't great.

Then, in 2026, he only played in 80 games in the majors and batted .193. Similar to Nolan Gorman, Scott was demoted down to Triple-A during the 2026 campaign. Nathan Church had an extended opportunity in center field in 2026 and was better. The two corner outfield spots will be manned by Jordan Walker and Joshua Baez. Plus, other prospects are coming, like Josiah Ragsdale and Tai Peete.

Scott hasn't played his way into a consistent role with the organization in the majors and there are more guys coming who could end up squeezing him out even further in 2027. Because of this, the idea of a trade makes sense now. Scott has four more seasons of team control left. That has value in itself. There are surely teams that would bet on the bounce-back of a former top prospect with elite speed, especially with that much team control left.

So, expect to see more rumors around Scott over the next few days. We very well could have seen the last of him in St. Louis.