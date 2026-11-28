The St. Louis Cardinals have spent much of the past few years trying to accumulate young pitching talent, but one of their former top prospects is now getting another opportunity elsewhere in the National League Central.

Right-hander Sem Robberse has signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league spring training, his agent, Gavin Kahn, announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old elected free agency on Nov. 2 after spending parts of four seasons in the Cardinals' organization.

Although Robberse never made his major league debut with St. Louis, there was a time when the organization appeared to have a potential future rotation piece on its hands.

"Congrats to our client, Sem Robberse, on signing with the reigning World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers! His deal includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training. The Brewers got a great one," Kahn said.

Cardinals' 2023 Hicks Trade Looks More Disappointing

The Cardinals originally acquired Robberse alongside fellow right-hander Adam Kloffenstein from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Jordan Hicks at the 2023 trade deadline. At the time, the deal made plenty of sense for St. Louis. Hicks was approaching free agency, and the Cardinals needed to replenish their organizational starting pitching depth.

Robberse was just 21 years old when the Cardinals acquired him and had already participated in the 2023 Futures Game. The franchise added him to its 40-man roster that November, and FanGraphs ranked him as the organization's No.8 prospect in 2024.

The right-hander appeared to be knocking on the door of the major leagues early in the season, posting a 1.77 ERA with 35 strikeouts and seven walks across his first six starts with Triple-A Memphis. Unfortunately, elbow issues interrupted his momentum, and Robberse never quite got back on track.

With Kloffenstein already out of the organization, Robberse's departure makes his return for Hicks even more disappointing in hindsight.

Could the Cardinals Regret Losing Robberse to Milwaukee?

There are legitimate reasons why Robberse might not have factored into the Cardinals' long-term plans. The Netherlands native owns a 4.96 ERA across 134 1/3 career Triple-A innings, and his lack of overpowering fastball victory has raised questions about his ability to stick in a major league rotation.

However, his secondary offerings remain intriguing. FanGraphs gave both his slider and changeup future scouting grades of 60 on the 20-80 scale in its 2026 Cardinals prospect rankings, identifying a potential multi-inning relief role.

Under president of operations Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals have placed a greater emphasis on developing pitching internally. Prospects such as Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin and Jurrangelo Cijntje give the organization several intriguing options moving forward.

Still, there is no such thing as too much pitching depth, particularly for a club whose bullpen finished the 2026 season with a 4.40 ERA. Robberse may never develop into a major league pitcher, and his departure certainly shouldn't overshadow the Cardinals' offseason priorities. But considering his age, secondary pitches and proximity to the majors befoer his injury, there was still some upside worth exploring.

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