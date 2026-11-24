The St. Louis Cardinals are in an intriguing spot. There is no denying the fact that the future is bright. There is young talent all over the place and the farm system is viewed as one of the best in baseball, if not the very best.

But when does young talent and hope equal wins and World Series contention? That's certainly the big question among the Cardinals' fanbase right now. The Cardinals are in somewhat uncharted waters right now. St. Louis has missed the postseason in four straight seasons. This hasn't happened since St. Louis missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons from 1988-1995. Now, of course, it's important to note that this isn't president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom's fault. He has been leading the organization officially for a little over one year and has already significantly improved the farm system.

But with Bloom, and the Cardinals' front office in general, the question is what's next? The Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning World Series champions and the Chicago Cubs have been the most aggressive team in baseball this offseason with two different nine-figure deals getting done with Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato.

What's Next For St. Louis?

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals arguably are in a better place than both the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates right now, but they have a lot of work to do to catch either Milwaukee or Chicago.

From an internal standpoint, the Cardinals need their top pitching prospects to pan out. Or, at least a few of them. Fortunately, the Cardinals have a lot of options, including Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin, Brandon Clarke, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Yhoiker Fajardo and Tekoah Roby. The 2026 season was great from the perspective that St. Louis was able to get a clear look at a few position players who should be a part of the long-term vision of the organization, like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn, Leo Bernal and Joshua Baez.

There are pieces to be excited about within the organization. But the rest of the division isn't waiting around for St. Louis to get back to contention. The Cubs' aggressive offseason is an example of this. Chicago won 89 games in 2026 after going out and landing Alex Bregman last offseason. Now, the Cubs have handed out two other nine-figure deals. The Brewers were the best team in baseball in 2026 and the vast majority of the roster is still intact. Things aren't getting easier for the Cardinals.

Soon enough, the Cardinals are going to have to supplement the young group with experienced veterans if they want to have any chance of competing. The gap between Milwaukee and Chicago and the rest of the division isn't shrinking, but getting larger. The Cardinals are at a crossroads. How much longer can the organization sit back and wait?