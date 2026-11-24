The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that showed a lot of promise in 2026, but they are still nowhere near as good as they could be.

St. Louis has one of the youngest rosters in baseball and is coming off a season in which it went 77-85. The Cardinals have young talent all over the place, but pitching remains a serious question mark and St. Louis isn't going to contend in the National League Central until that changes. That could be from within. The Cardinals have a handful of elite pitching prospects to watch, including Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin, Brandon Clarke, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tekoah Roby, among others. Plus, intriguing offensive prospects, including No. 1 overall prospect Rainiel Rodriguez and young slugger Jesus Baez.

Regardless of what happens, we're at an odd point in the offseason. We're a little over a week away from a likely lockout shutting down the league. Then, teams will not be able to do much in the meantime. So, where do the Cardinals stand right now? Let's grade the organization.

Position Players: A-

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is actually a very big strength of the organization. There are a few question marks here for the club. Third base is the only position to watch with Nolan Gorman out of the organization. Either Thomas Saggese or Blaze Jordan would seem to be in line at the hot corner heading into 2027.

Beyond third base, the club is in a great spot. Jordan Walker and Joshua Baez will be in the corner outfield spots with Nathan Church very likely in center field. First base will be Alec Burleson. Second base will be JJ Wetherholt. Shortstop will be Masyn Winn. Catcher will be Leo Bernal and the designated hitter is likely to be Ivan Herrera. At some point, Baez will likely be an option at third base and someone like Tai Peete or Josiah Ragsdale could be a center field option.

Starting Rotation: C+

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante all appear to be locks with Quinn Mathews the next likely option.

Matthew Liberatore is still someone to watch. The same can be said about guys like Cooper Hjerpe or maybe even Roby. Arguably, the Cardinals need another veteran. As things stand, the rotation is pretty average, unless the top prospects make the jump to the big leagues fairly quickly.

Bullpen: C-

Sep 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen was the biggest weakness for the Cardinals in 2026 and that remains the case. The Cardinals haven't made any big additions just yet. Instead, a key piece went off to free agency in Ryne Stanek. This is the area that the Cardinals need to put a specific focus on.