Cardinals Just Saw History With JJ Wetherholt's Absurd Rookie Year

The biggest story in baseball right now is the ongoing 2026 postseason. While the St. Louis Cardinals didn't earn a spot in the playoffs, there is still a lot to like about this young club, starting with JJ Wetherholt.

The rookie phenom showed all of the makings of a star in 2026. While it would've been great if the Cardinals could've landed a spot in the postseason, St. Louis fans can find solace in the fact that Wetherholt is going to help this team for a very long time. In a rookie season full of promise, one thing that stands out is the fact that there have only been three seasons in Cardinals history by rookie infielders that have led to higher WARs than Wetherholt's 4.6: Albert Pujols (7.2 in 2001), Lou Klein (6.1 in 1943) and Rogers Hornsby (5.3 in 1916).

"JJ Wetherholt’s 2nd half slowdown shouldn’t overshadow a historic rookie season," STL Sports Central wrote on X. "Only three rookie infielders in Cardinals history finished with more fWAR than Wetherholt’s 4.6: Albert Pujols: 7.2 (2001), Lou Klein: 6.1 (1943), Rogers Hornsby: 5.3 (1916)."

JJ Wetherholt’s 2nd half slowdown shouldn’t overshadow a historic rookie season



Only THREE rookie infielders in #STLCards history finished with more fWAR than Wetherholt’s 4.6:



Albert Pujols: 7.2 (2001)

Lou Klein: 6.1 (1943)

Rogers Hornsby: 5.3 (1916) pic.twitter.com/rsvquJH2n6 — STL Sports Central (@STLSprtsCntrl) September 30, 2026

What A Year

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) prepares in the on-deck circle before batting against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt had a truly special season that should at least earn him a Gold Glove Award. While Sal Stewart had better show numbers (32 homers and 111 RBIs), Wetherholt should still very much be in the mix for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Overall, Wetherholt finished his rookie season with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 15 doubles and slashed .242/.339/.365 with a .704 OPS. On top of this, he was the best defensive second baseman in baseball, and among the best overall defenders in baseball. Wetherholt finished the season tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong for the league lead with 25 outs above average. He was elite on both sides of the ball, whereas Stewart was just elite offensively. It's why Wetherholt racked up 4.6 wins above replacement, in comparison to Stewart's 1.8.

Whether or not the hardware reflects it, there are few rookie seasons in St. Louis history that have been better than what the 24-year-old was able to do in 2026. Imagine what he's going to look like next year with more experience under his belt.

Get excited, Cardinals fans. It's been a tough few years, but good times are coming for the organization. The future is bright and the Cardinals are loaded with core pieces to take this team into the future.