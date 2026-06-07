Cardinals Set Rotation Plan for Mets Series After Sweeping Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals took care of business throughout the weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis kicked off a three-game set against the Reds on Friday and swept it, including a 5-3 win on Sunday after yet another good start from Michael McGreevy. The 25-year-old pitched six innings against the Reds and allowed just two earned runs and struck out five batters. Bryan Torres also blasted a homer in the win.

The Cardinals took some hits last week, but have seriously responded. The Cardinals now have four wins in a row and a day off on Monday before they will begin a three-game series against the struggling New York Mets on the road on Tuesday.

With the win on Sunday, the Cardinals are now 35-28 on the season and have an opportunity to really keep this current run going with a good series against the Mets. With the Reds series now behind St. Louis, the Cardinals announced their propable hurlers for teh Mets series.

Tuesday — Dustin May

Jun 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

May has been hot for the Cardinals recently. Over his last two starts, he has a 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched to go along with an 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The big righty has 4.59 ERA overall this season in 12 starts across 66 2/3 innings pitched.

Wednesday — Andre Pallante

May 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals righty has been great so far this season in a serious bounce-back campaign. Pallante has made 12 starts so far this season and has a 3.96 ERA and a 51-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 2/3 innings pitched. Last season, Pallante had a 5.31 ERA and a 111-to-62 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 162 2/3 innings pitched.

Thursday — Hunter Dobbins

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hunter Dobbins has made three appearances with the Cardinals in the majors this season and has been great. He has a 2.77 ERA and a 14-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 innings pitched for St. Louis so far. He came over this past offseason in a deal with the Boston Red Sox and recently was promoted after the club moved on from Matt Pushard. Dobbins came out of the bullpen in each of his last two outings, but is back in the rotation right now as St. Louis will utilize a six-man rotation for the time being. As of right now, it's unclear how long the club will use the six-man rotation. But Dobbins is going to be in the mix against New York.