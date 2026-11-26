The starting pitching market has been moving quickly this offseason, and before long, the St. Louis Cardinals will likely find somebody that can be of use to them. They aren't planning on doing anything crazy this winter, but they are looking for reinforcements for the bullpen and rotation.

It would seem that the addition of a starter is likely to come first given the way the market has moved over the past few days, and there are still plenty of viable arms on the market for St. Louis to choose from. Among them is right-hander Shane Bieber, who Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes the Cardinals have checked in on.

"The Cardinals have been actively pursuing pitching such as starters open to short-term deals and late-game relievers," Goold writes.

"The Cardinals have also looked into free-agent starters Casey Mize, Shoto Imanaga, Shane Bieber, Patrick Sandoval, and others of course, per sources."

Cardinals interested in Shane Bieber

Jul 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the starters listed, Bieber probably makes the most sense. He will be 32 years old next season, but he does still have a lot of upside. Despite missing most of the season with arm troubles, Bieber still went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts, and likely won't command more than a one-year deal with an option for 2028.

He is a veteran that can help lead the young rotation, similar to how Dustin May did before being traded, and like May, could be an interesting trade chip at the deadline if the lockout doesn't wipe out the whole season.

The Cardinals' bullpen is a bigger need, but that market hasn't moved quite as quickly as the starting pitching market, but if Bieber can stay healthy, he can be a difference maker for the Cardinals if signed and could bring back some good prospects, similar to how May and JoJo Romero did this past year at the deadline.

The Cardinals have yet to make a move this offseason, but it would seem that it's only a matter of time before they strike gold with a signing and accomplish something before the lockout begins.

It will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom is thinking as time continues to tick before the CBA expires. Bieber still has upside and can be a force in the rotation if he can stay healthy. He also shouldn't force the Cardinals to break the bank.