The biggest positive takeaway from the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals was the breakout of outfielder Jordan Walker.

Walker is still just 24 years old, and yet he played in his fourth big league season in 2026. He was solid as a rookie back in 2023, but the 2024 and 2025 campaigns were a disaster for him. There was a point in Spring Training when some in the Cardinals' fanbase called on the team to send Walker down to Triple-A because his numbers in Spring Training games weren't great. But the Cardinals stuck by their guy and were rewarded.

Now, a question remains: Should the Cardinals try to extend him this offseason? Arguably, the answer is yes. And the number to target should be $100 million.

Walker was so good in 2026 that the narrative around him completely changed and now he looks like a franchise cornerstone of the future, along with JJ Wetherholt. So much so that the Cardinals should consider an extension. But what could he cost? Well, Wetherholt got $112.5 million over eight years as he dominated as a rookie. A Walker extension would be a bit different and arguably shouldn't surpass the total value of Wetherholt's deal. When it comes to Walker, he has one incredible season under his belt, along with two bad ones. But with Walker closer to free agency, it wouldn't be shocking to see the annual value for a deal end up higher than Wetherholt's.

What Could A Jordan Walker Extension Cost?

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt's deal has an annual value of just over $14 million across eight years. The value the Cardinals should be looking at is in the neighborhood of $100 million over five or six years. If the Cardinals got a five-year deal done, that would be an annual value of $20 million per year. A six-year deal would have an annual value just over $16 million.

In either case, an extension would fall under Wetherholt's total value, while having a higher annual value. With Wetherholt's deal, the vast majority of it includes years that already would've been under team control. With Walker, he has only three seasons left of team control.

Any time after that in an extension would buy out free-agent years. Those numbers are higher. A five-year deal would buy out two free-agent years. A six-year deal would buy out three free-agent years.

Walker is a former top prospect who is still just 24 years old and has shown that he can dominate in the majors. Development isn't always a straight line. It took a few years for Walker to get his footing, but he did just that in 2026. If this version of Walker is here to stay, then he's going to get a whole lot more than $100 million if he reaches free agency in a few years. Because of this, the Cardinals should strike now before the price rises even more.