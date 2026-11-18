The biggest question facing the St. Louis Cardinals this week is whether or not the organization should tender a contract to infielder Nolan Gorman before the deadline on Friday, Nov. 20.

The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is always the final Friday before Thanksgiving each year. This year, it falls on Nov. 20. Mix that with a looming lockout around the league, and it's sure to be a wild few weeks across Major League Baseball.

When it comes to St. Louis, should it tender a deal to Gorman? Or, should the Cardinals cut ties after another difficult season? Let's break down the pros — and cons — of what non-tendering him could look like.

Pros Of Non-Tendering Nolan Gorman

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals were to non-tender Gorman ahead of the deadline, they would free up some cash in the process. Gorman has just two seasons of team control left. In MLB Trade Rumors' annual projections for arbitration salaries across the league, they had Gorman at around $3.4 million for the 2027 season. That doesn't sound like much in the grand scheme of things financially for a big league baseball team. But for a team that is still rebuilding in a year when the financial landscape of the entire league is completely up in the air, saving any bit of cash isn't a bad thing.

In 2026, Gorman made just over $2.6 million. That price tag got the Cardinals just 85 games in the majors, nine homers and a .184 batting average. Now, he's in line for a raise. If the Cardinals don't view him as a legit answer in the infield for the 2027 season, then this is one of the easiest ways the club could save some cash.

Cons Of Non-Tendering Nolan Gorman

Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) bobbles the ball as he scoops up a grounder hit by the San Francisco Giants up the third baseline in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gorman's offensive numbers were brutal in 2026, both in the majors and in Triple-A after he was demoted. But he showed significant improvement defensively, which is positive. He went from -8 outs above average in 2025 (6th percentile) to being in the 61st percentile in 2026 with zero outs above average.

When it comes to Gorman, the reason to avoid non-tendering him simply stems from betting on his potential. He hit 27 homers in 2023. That guy is somewhere. If the Cardinals were to non-tender him, he would go off to free agency and very likely be done in St. Louis. In 2026, the Cardinals saw Jordan Walker break out after a few brutal seasons. If Gorman is non-tendered, the bounce-back opportunity in St. Louis is lost. Plus, if he's non-tendered, then the Cardinals won't be able to try to trade him afterward, of course.

If the Cardinals view Thomas Saggese or Blaze Jordan as better options at the hot corner, or they believe they can find a trade partner, then you tender a deal. If not, then it's time to cut ties.