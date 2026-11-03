Cardinals Lose 10 Players to Free Agency, Including Ex-No. 1 Prospect
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals officially lost a handful of minor league pieces to free agency on Tuesday, including former top prospect Tink Hence.
St. Louis announced on X on Tuesday that 10 prospects have been declared as free agents, headlined by Hence and left-handed hurler Zack Thompson.
"We have re-signed the following players to minor league contracts for the 2027 season: RHP Randel Clemente, LHP Josh Fleming, INF Ramon Mendoza," the Cardinals announced. "The following players have been declared minor league free agents: RHP Jose Davila, RHP Tink Hence, RHP Bruno Lopez, 1B Bligh Madris, RHP Ryan Murphy, RHP Sem Robberse, RHP Darlin Saladin, RHP Gerardo Salas, LHP Zack Thompson, C Andy Yerzy," the Cardinals wrote on X.
Tink Hence
There was a point when Hence was the top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In 2024, Masyn Winn was the Cardinals' top overall prospect and then Hence took the mantle once Winn graduated from prospect status. Hence was a second-round pick in 2020 and was electric out of the gate to begin his professional career. In 2022, he had a 1.38 ERA in 16 starts. But the biggest issue with Hence has been his health. He hasn't been able to stay healthy and as a result has been inconsistent over the last few seasons.
In 2026, the Cardinals shifted him to the bullpen and he had a 6.64 ERA in 19 appearances, including three starts in Triple-A. In 2025, he pitched in just eight games. In 2024, he made 20 starts. Hence hasn't been able to stay on the mound and now his stint in the Cardinals' organization is over. Hence is just 24 years old. The righty still has upside. But he'll have to find another opportunity elsewhere.
Zack Thompson
Thompson is a former first-rounder who didn't pan out. Thompson was selected with the 19th pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft and actually made it up to the majors. Between 2022 and 2024, Thompson made 52 appearances in the majors and logged a 4.50 ERA in 118 innings pitched. He hasn't pitched in a game since.
Sem Robberse
In 2024, Robberse was the Cardinals' No. 13-ranked prospect. In 2025, he was the Cardinals' No. 14-ranked prospect. While this is the case, he never got a shot in the majors with St. Louis. Robberse made it up to Triple-A, but injuries have derailed him over and over throughout his young professional career.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com