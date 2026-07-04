Cardinals May Soon Have More Clarity on Dustin May Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals have won four of their last five games and have extended their lead in the National League wild card race. They beat the Chicago Cubs 17-1 on Friday afternoon, which puts them in a good position to win the series.

However, back in Atlanta, the Cardinals watched Dustin May exit his start early after being hit in the ankle by a comebacker. Fortunately for May and the Cardinals, the right-hander appears to be improving quickly. Both May and manager Oli Marmol have been pleasantly surprised.

However, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that an important test awaits May on Saturday to determine if he will be able to avoid the injured list.

Next steps for Dustin May

Jul 2, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after being hit by a ball against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"May's next turn in the rotation is set for Tuesday, when the Cardinals have a doubleheader at Busch Stadium vs. the Brewers. The Cardinals have not named starters for either of those games," Guerrero wrote.

"May is scheduled to throw a side session on Saturday and will be reevaluated after it, Marmol said after Friday's game."

Depending on how May's side session goes, the Cardinals will have more clarity on the right-hander. May is 5-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts for the Cardinals this season.

Losing May for any amount of time would be a tough blow for St. Louis. He has been a bright spot in the rotation for much of the season, and the Cardinals also need him healthy if they are going to sell at the trade deadline.

The 28-year-old right-hander is an obvious trade candidate given that he is on an expiring contract. He does have a mutual option for 2027, but those are rarely exercised, so it would make sense to trade him.

If he can't avoid the injured list though, that might complicate things for the Cardinals as far as their trade deadline plans are concerned. But Saturday's test should give Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals more clarity on the situation and if May can remain one of the team's top trade chips.

A stint on the injured list could at the very at least hurt his trade value, so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out for thee veteran right-hander.

The Cardinals will look for a series win over the Cubs on Saturday night and try to get to eight games above the .500 mark for the first time since late June.