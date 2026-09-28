Cardinals Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The offseason is officially here for the St. Louis Cardinals and it's going to be a long one.

Cardinals fans will not see the club back in action for a regular season game until at least March of 2027. Unfortunately, that's not even guaranteed, though. Over the last year, there has been plenty of chatter about the collective bargaining agreement and potential lockout hanging over baseball. Arguably, it's absurd that the 2027 season could be at risk in any way. The game of baseball is in a good place. MLB attendance extended its growth streak to four seasons and viewership has been on the rise in 2026. The fans are watching and as of right now, it seems like they're going to see business get in the way of the game itself.

So, it could be a while before the Cardinals take the field again. Still, there's a lot of work to do over the next few months to try to prepare. With that being said, let's break down all of the biggest topics around the club, including free agents, needs, targets, potential trade candidates and decisions to make.

Free Agents

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Cardinals have been dealing veterans away, internal free agency isn't a topic the club has to think about much. Ryne Stanek is currently the only guy who is likely to go to the open market. He has a $6 million club option, that should be unlikely to be picked up. If the Cardinals non-tender guys, the list will grow. But for now, Stanek is the only guy to watch.

Needs

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The biggest needs for the Cardinals this winter are multiple bullpen arms, a veteran starting pitcher and potentially a third baseman if the Cardinals don't believe Thomas Saggese, Blaze Jordan or Jesus Baez could be the guy in 2027. The bullpen is the biggest need and was the biggest weakness in 2026.

Targets

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the starting pitcher market, we've already made the case for Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves. Gallen will be a free agent. Strider will not be, but rumors have been surfacing indicating that the Braves could be open to moving the hurler.

Beyond these two, a few other options that should have the Cardinals' attention are Jack Flaherty, Shane Bieber and Casey Mize. All will be free agents this winter.

On the bullpen front, someone like AJ Minter, Andrew Kittredge or John Schreiber would be intriguing targets. At third base, the top option would be Alec Bohm, currently of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trades

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it's too early to be thinking about trades. As the offseason really begins once the playoffs end, that will change. Guys like Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera were talked about as trade candidates ahead of the deadline. The Cardinals kept both and that should be the case again this winter.

Decisons

Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest decision to watch this winter will be what the Cardinals do with Matthew Liberatore. He had the worst season of his career in 2026. Do the Cardinals stick with him in the rotation? Or, do they shift him to the bullpen? Another decision to watch will be whether the Cardinals stick with Nolan Gorman. He's under team control, but things haven't worked out. Have we seen the last of him in a Cardinals uniform?

Beyond these guys, the next thing to think about is extensions. JJ Wetherholt got his. Jordan Walker and Burleson are the two guys who should be in line for the next ones.