Cardinals Have to Target Spencer Strider With Braves Reportedly Open to Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals really aren't very far away from being a legit threat in the National League.

Right now, the Cardinals are three games below .500 at 72-75. That's not great and the Cardinals aren't going to be in the playoffs this season, unless something crazy happens over the next few weeks. Instead, the Cardinals will be on the outside looking in for the fourth straight season.

Still, the 2026 season has been a step in the right direction. There are clear core block pieces to build around, including JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, and Alec Burleson. Leo Bernal and Joshua Báez have looked the part since being promoted to the majors as well. Iván Herrera could be in that category as well, although positionally, he's more up in the air.

On the pitching front, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy should all be in the rotation next season, at least. Riley O'Brien has had an up-and-down second half, but he's going to help this team for a while. Gordon Graceffo and Justin Bruihl have been solid as well.

The Cardinals Need A Starter

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have pieces that can help this team win a lot of games, plus one of the very best farm systems in baseball. We'll start to see more young guys make the jump to big leagues at some point. Specifically, there are a lot of intriguing starters to watch out for, like Liam Doyle and Jurrangelo Cijntje, among others. Still, there are areas for the Cardinals to grow as well, of course.

This winter, the bullpen should be a massive priority, along with adding at least one more legit veteran starting pitcher. The group is young and has immense potential, especially down in the minors, but St. Louis needs one more big-time veteran starter, like Sonny Gray was for this team.

Because of this, the Cardinals should keep a very close eye on the Atlanta Braves this winter. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand raised some eyebrows on Thursday by including one-time All-Star Spencer Strider in a column featuring players who could be traded this winter. Not only that, but Feinsand also wrote that Atlanta actually tried to trade Strider to the Texas Rangers this summer, but Jacob deGrom used his no-trade clause to shut it down.

"The Braves tried to send Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause, it’s clear that Atlanta is open to moving its former ace," Feinsand wrote. "Strider has been out since mid-June with right elbow inflammation, and while it’s unlikely that he will return this season, there is an outside chance he could be available out of the bullpen during the postseason."

Now, of course, there are question marks with Strider. He has made just eight starts this season and 33 total appearances over the last three seasons. Injuries have played a significant role in his young career. But the upside is there. From 2021 through the 2023 season, Strider had a 3.37 ERA in 65 outings and earned an All-Star nod. In 2022 alone, he had a 2.67 ERA in 31 appearances.

There's no denying his talent. Plus, he's just 27 years old. His trade value is clearly low based on the injuries. That's a positive for St. Louis. He's under contract for the next two seasons at $22 million per season before a $22 million club option in 2029.

One thing that the Cardinals have been very good at over the last few years is keeping their starters healthy. If they could get a guy like Strider at a discount and get him healthy, he could be the frontline ace the Cardinals need, along with all the young guys.

In a perfect world, Strider is the exact type of hurler St. Louis pursues this winter.