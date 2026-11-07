Cardinals Prospect Tai Peete Is Making Noise for All the Right Reasons

If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan, you should know — and be very excited — about 21-year-old outfielder Tai Peete.

Peete was one of the prospects who came over last offseason in the Cardinals' trade with the Seattle Mariners centered around Brendan Donovan. At the time, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was the centerpiece of the deal. Peete came ot St. Louis as well and has put his name on the map ever since.

Right now, he's playing in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas and has been electric. The 21-year-old is slashing .351/.438/.676 with a 1.114 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, five doubles and five triples in 18 games played.

Earlier in the week, Peete tied the record for the most stolen bases in a single game in the Arizona Fall League with four. He has followed up with three more stolen bases since.

Flying on the bases 💨



Tai Peete (@Cardinals No. 17) becomes the second player in as many days to tie the AFL’s single-game record with four stolen bases against the Rafters! Peete has 17 stolen bases this Fall pic.twitter.com/h8dYaXFg42 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 6, 2026

On Friday, Peete blasted a three-run shot as he continued his incredible fall run.

Tai Peete LAUNCHES a three-run shot and extends the lead for Peoria 🚀



The 21 year old outfielder will be in the AFL Home Run Derby this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5nuCAjHReQ — Milb Central (@milb_central) November 6, 2026

The Cardinals Outfielder Is Breaking Out

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Peete has put up video game numbers throughout the fall and he's giving the club something to think about ahead of the 2027 season.

Now, of course, he's not likely to make the big league club out of camp. But if he keeps playing like this, he's going to be on the Cardinals' radar in 2027. In 2026, Peete slashed .296/.359/.549 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 19 doubles and seven triples in 66 games and made it up to Double-A.

He missed time due to injury, but he has shown in the Arizona Fall League that he's perfectly fine now. Last year, it was Joshua Baez who positioned himself as someone to watch throughout the 2026 season. He broke out in Spring Training and it carried over to the regular season and he eventually got his call to the big leagues. Peete is now someone to watch in Spring Training and if the momentum continues, maybe he could even end up being in the same boat in 2027 as Baez was in 2026.

Throughout the Arizona Fall League so far, Peete's blistering speed has been the biggest eye-opener. 20 steals in 18 games is legit. Right now, Baez and Jordan Walker look like the long-term answers at the corner outfield spots. If Peete keeps playing like this, he's going to put his name in the conversation for the long-term center field spot.