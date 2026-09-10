Cardinals Probable Pitchers for Crucial White Sox Series

The St. Louis Cardinals had every opportunity to win their series against the San Francisco Giants, but unfortunately snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory and were swept. They now return home with a 72-75 record and face the American League Central leading Chicago White Sox.

It's going to be a tall task since the White Sox are seemingly pointed towards the postseason, but the Cardinals do have an opportunity to play the role of spoiler again this weekend, just as they did against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

Here are the probable pitchers for the upcoming series.

Friday: Matthew Liberatore

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) gets the ball back from the catcher in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore to the mound for Game 1 on Friday night. He struggled in his last start, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning but ultimately allowing five runs in the bottom half and being pulled after completing just 4 1/3.

The left-hander is 5-14 with a 5.57 ERA on the season, and it would seem that his leash is getting shorter as a starter. Perhaps in 2027, the Cardinals could move him back to the bullpen instead of continuing to try him as a starter. He'll remain in the rotation the rest of the season, but it's clear that the experiment is not working.

Saturday: Kyle Leahy

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Leahy has been the Cardinals' best starter this season, but he is unfortunately on a pitch limit, so he may not last more than three or four innings. Still, he can eat some innings for St. Louis and give way to Cooper Hjerpe, who was recalled to piggyback Leahy and ended up throwing four perfect innings in relief against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend.

If Leahy can get them through the first few innings, they can then turn things over to Hjerpe to save the rest of the bullpen.

Sunday: Michael McGreevy

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael McGreevy pitched well against the San Francisco Giants on Labor Day, allowing three runs and making it into the seventh inning. He kept the Cardinals in the game and allowed them to come back and force extra innings.

He has been one of the more consistent arms for St. Louis this season and has been a reliable source for innings. He hasn't been quite as sharp as in the first half, but he still has gotten the job done for the Cardinals as they look to finish the season strong.

If he can keep the game close, the Cardinals should have a good chance to win.