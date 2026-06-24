Cardinals Should Pounce if Red Sox Make Brayan Bello Available

On Wednesday, when newly-appointed St. Louis Cardinals chief executive officer Bill DeWitt III spoke to the media, he acknowledged that if the club keeps having the success that it has had this season, it could "change a little bit" how the front office views the season.

Right now, the Cardinals are seven games above .500 at 42-35 and have the No. 1 National League Wild Card spot. If the Cardinals still hold this spot when the trade deadline arrives in August and the team tries to add, it should be looking for bullpen help and potentially a starter, if the right deal comes around.

On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column about the Boston Red Sox's potential trade chips with "potential suitors" and floated the Cardinals among the options for starter Brayan Bello. If the Cardinals are going to try to add, Bello is the exact type of hurler they should be trying to add.

The Cardinals Should Call Boston

Jun 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The 27-year-old has proven that he can succeed in the Majors, but given Boston’s deep pitching staff — even if they trade Gray, the Red Sox still have Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Jake Bennett and Kutter Crawford under control through at least 2027 — it’s possible another team could try to pry Bello away, hoping a change of scenery benefits the right-hander," Feinsand wrote. " ... Potential suitors: Brewers, Cardinals, Nationals"

If Bello were to become available, the Cardinals should be on the phone with the Red Sox right now. Bello signed a six-year, $55 million early extension that has three years left on it, plus a club option in 2030. He's just 27 years old as well. The 2026 season hasn't been kind to him. He had a 6.34 ERA in 12 total appearances, including eight starts. While this is the case, he came in behind an opener four times and allowed just two earned runs in 25 1/3 innings of work.

Last year, he had a 3.35 ERA in 29 appearances, including 28 starts. When the Cardinals swung all of their deals throughout the offseason, they did so with young pitching in mind. Mainly, they got prospects in return. Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts were two additions with limited big league action under their belt. If they could land someone like Bello, he would be someone who has already shown in the majors that he has legit stuff that could put him near the front of a rotation for years to come. Plus, he fits the Cardinals' youth movement and is under control long enough to fit the club's window for contention.

With Bello struggling, the price tag surely wouldn't be massive to acquire him as well. If the Cardinals want to add an arm this summer, this is the exact type of move the Cardinals should make.