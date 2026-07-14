Trevor Condon On Cardinals Drafting Him At No. 13: 'They Made The Right Decision'

The St. Louis Cardinals have been building up their farm system since the offseason, and the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft gave them more opportunities to add quality players to.

The Cardinals boast an identical 50-45 record to last season through 95 games this year, despite selling off multiple star players this offseason. St. Louis' top priorities have been player development and building up its farm system, both of which seem to be working. Young players like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt have taken massive steps forward in their development, and the Cardinals still have promising prospects rising through the minor leagues.

St. Louis drafted Trevor Condon out of high school with the No. 13 pick

Aug 15, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; A detailed view of a baseball glove and St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout during the game between the Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis took full advantage of the MLB Draft, selecting high-school outfielder Trevor Condon in the first round with the No. 13 overall pick. Despite his age, Condon is confident and stated that the Cardinals made the "right decision" in drafting him.

“Coming into it, I felt like I had a great relationship with the Cardinals,” Condon said on Saturday, per MLB.com's Brenden Schaeffer. “I felt like that was going to be my ceiling of how high I went up. Blessed that it was my ceiling and my floor today. I’m very happy to be a Cardinal. I have a great relationship with most of the staff down there. I’m excited to get to meet everybody behind the scenes, as well. I’m just genuinely blessed.

"I expect myself to just grow and, not perfect, but make permanent, the route decisions, stealing bags and just the little things that you don’t really look at as an 18-year-old. Truthfully, it comes from all the hard work. It comes from putting your head down and just sticking to what you know. For me, that’s just getting one percent better everyday. They made the right decision. I’m so excited. I can say that multiple times, but let me show you guys that when I get there.”

From Etowah High School, Condon was named the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year this season after hitting .504 with nine homers, 42 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. The Cardinals clearly believe in the young outfielder, who is confident in his abilities, though it will be interesting to see how he develops.

The Cardinals already appear to be ahead of schedule in their rebuild as the team sits only one game out of the playoffs at the All-Star break. Improving their farm system by adding players like Condon at the same time is great for the team's future.

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