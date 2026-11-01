Dodgers Postseason Hero Could Fill Cardinals Third Base Need

While the bullpen will be the most pressing need for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, they also have other areas they could look to improve. One such area could be third base.

While the Cardinals do have some solid internal options in Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan, it's fair to wonder if they are truly the best options for the future, especially with Jesus Baez on his way up soon. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch even noted that the Cardinals are open to a temporary solution at third base.

If that is the case, perhaps somebody like Enrique Hernandez could make sense.

Enrique Hernandez could be a fit

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) fields a ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernandez, 35, had a difficult season at the plate in 2026 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, slashing just .222/.271/.400 with four home runs, 12 RBI and a .671 OPS. However, there is some upside with him that the Cardinals might want to pay attention to.

Even though he is an aging veteran, he still is somebody that has a little bit of power in his bat. He hit 12 home runs as a utility man for the Dodgers in 2024 and 10 in 2025. He also can play almost anywhere on the field.

He is not too much different from Jose Fermin, and having a second swiss army knife like that could be huge for the Cardinals. Hernandez also has never been an everyday player for the Dodgers, but he finally got that chance in 2021 during his brief stint with the Boston Red Sox, hitting 20 home runs and slashing .250/.337/.449 with a .786 OPS.

So, there is potential there. He is probably a better option to start at third base than somebody like Jordan or Saggese, as he is an established veteran that can play everyday if given the opportunity. He would be the clear choice to start in St. Louis as the Cardinals continue their rebuild, and also could be a trade candidate at the deadline if St. Louis cannot stay in contention.

This would likely be a better option that somebody such as Alec Bohm, and it gives the Cardinals a little dash of veteran leadership, which is still important to at least have some of with such a young roster.

It will be interesting to see what teams show interest in Hernandez and if the Cardinals might end up being one of them as they weigh their options at third base.