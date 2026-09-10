Former Cy Young Floated as Potential Cardinals Offseason Target

The St. Louis Cardinals starting rotation has been a strength this season, even after trading Dustin May, and they have a lot of depth options to consider for 2027. It's safe to assume that Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy are locks to be in next year.

But in the offseason, the Cardinals are going to have to supplement their pitching staff. The bullpen has been their biggest weakness, but the rotation will need some work as well.

Will Leitch of MLB.com lists veterans Shane Bieber and Kris Bubic as potential options to fill out the rotation next season and plug a hole, not unlike May.

"The Cardinals would love to strike gold again like they did this past offseason with Dustin May, a free agent willing to sign on a one-year deal and rebuild his value. (Think Kris Bubic, maybe even Shane Bieber.) But it’s unlikely that -- at least for 2027 -- they’re going to play at the top of the pitching market," Leitch wrote.

Bieber, Bubic make sense for Cardinals

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic was an All-Star last season with the Kansas City Royals and could make sense on a one-year deal with an option. Bieber might be the safer bet though. He won a Cy Young award with the Cleveland Guardians back in 2020 and has a track record of pitching in the postseason.

It's not as if the Cardinals have a great shot to make it in 2027, but Bieber is a proven veteran who can mentor some of the younger arms they have on the staff and is somebody who can be counted on to be a stopper in the midst of a losing streak.

Both pitchers have dealt with injuries over the years, with Bieber even having Tommy John surgery in 2024. But they are both candidates to sign one-year deals to rebuild their value.

Bieber is 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays and is currently on the injured list. Bubic is also out after going 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in his first nine starts of the season.

Bieber has the better track record, so he'll likely be a safer bet, but both pitchers could mirror May. Perhaps the Cardinals could even take a look at bringing May back for 2027, but Bubic and Bieber are both solid options if they want somebody different to fill out the rotation.