Cardinals 2027 Rotation Hopefuls After Losing Hunter Dobbins

The St. Louis Cardinals took a tough hit throughout the week.

On Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Hunter Dobbins underwent elbow reconstructive surgery on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the 2026 season and at least most of the 2027 campaign.

A brutal blow, to say the least. Dobbins was acquired from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason in the Willson Contreras deal. Dobbins is just 27 years old and is under team control through the 2031 season. The righty was expected to play a role in the Cardinals' rotation down the stretch and at least fight for a consistent role in the rotation in the 2027 season. Dobbins' 2025 season was cut short in Boston as he tore his ACL. As a result, the Cardinals worked him along slowly to kick off the 2026 season, which is why he wasn't in the rotation to kick off the season.

Dobbins appeared in 11 games with the Cardinals, including eight starts, and logged a 3.67 ERA in 54 innings pitched before getting hurt. If he were healthy, he surely would've either had a spot in the Cardinals' 2027 rotation, or at least a good shot at one. It's early to be thinking ahead, but who could be in the rotation instead? Right now, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante seem like locks. Let's evaluate other options.

Already In The Majors

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinn Mathews, Matthew Liberatore

Mathews has made five starts in the majors so far in his young career and has a 4.38 ERA. While this is the case, he allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts, including on Thursday night when he shut down the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to the tune of one run in five innings. The lefty earned his promotion to the big leagues after a red-hot stint in Triple-A. He's been great in the majors overall as well. If he keeps it up, he should have a spot in 2027.

Liberatore, on the other hand, has had the toughest season of his career so far. He has a 5.41 ERA in 27 starts and is leading the league with 13 losses. He needs a big month to really put himself back on the map.

Down In The Minors

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Wake Forest at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin, Brandon Clarke, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tekoah Roby, Cooper Hjerpe, Richard Fitts

The most intriguing option on this list would be Doyle. He's the Cardinals' No. 2 overall prospect and is down in Double-A right now. He started the season off slowly, but has looked every bit the part as one of the most intriguing pitching prospects in baseball over the last few months. Since June 26, Doyle has a 1.60 ERA and a 61-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

He has adjusted to the Double-A game and looks ready for the next step. There are a few weeks left to go in the regular season. If he gets a shot in Triple-A before the season ends, it would make this idea of a spot in the 2027 rotation even more interesting.

Hjerpe is in Triple-A right now and arguably should get a shot before the 2026 season even comes to an end. Cijntje is among the most intriguing prospects in baseball. How many other switch-pitchers have you heard of? Not many. He's in Triple-A right now as well.

Fitts had a chance at the 2026 rotation, but got hurt and missed the season. If he's ready to go, he could be another option with big league experience under his belt.

External Options

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Bieber, Freddy Peralta, Jack Flaherty

Now, this is speculation. It's early to be thinking about the offseason, but the Cardinals should be thinking about adding a veteran to the mix this upcoming offseason. After dealing away a handful of veterans, the Cardinals should have some money to spend this winter. Bieber is someone who has a Cy Young Award under his belt, but has had a tough go over the last three seasons. He has made 11 starts this season after just seven last year and two in 2024. The price tag shouldn't be massive.

Peralta is a star, but he has certainly been hurting his free agency value. He has a 4.96 ERA in 28 starts. Why not go after him with a prove-it deal like Dustin May got, although likely a little more expensive? Flaherty is an old friend who is still just 30 years old. He has a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts for the Detroit Tigers this season. Why not try to reunite?