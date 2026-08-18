'Grateful' Quinn Matthews Shines In Second Career Outing

Only a couple of weeks after getting the starting nod for his first career game, the St. Louis Cardinals turned to left-handed pitcher Quinn Matthews again for the first game of their doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.

Matthews, 25, is the Cardinals' No. 8 prospect and is one of the team's top pitchers ready to make the jump to the big leagues. Matthews made his debut with St. Louis on Aug. 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two runs and striking out three batters over five innings, but was quickly returned to Triple-A Memphis because there was no permanent roster spot available in the rotation. Being recalled to start as the 27th man in the Cardinals' doubleheader gave the young pitcher another opportunity to showcase his skills, one he was truly grateful for.

"Grateful for a second opportunity," Matthews said on Monday, per MLB.com's Mike Petraglia. "You never know if you're going to get one of those or not after the first one. So just grateful to get the opportunity to pitch for the Cardinals once again.”

Matthews made the most of his opportunity

Aug 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Quinn Matthews (60) is relieved during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Matthews performed admirably in his debut and Chaim Bloom himself said that he expects the left-handed hurler to help the team down the stretch, there are still no guarantees on playing time. Fortunately, Matthews made the most of his opportunity against the Reds.

Despite only pitching for four innings, Matthews impressed in his second outing with the Cardinals. The 25-year-old allowed only one run on two hits while fanning seven batters, more than double his tally from his debut. The only Red player who could find any success against Matthews was Dane Myers, who recorded both hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning.

“I beat him on the fastball, and I kind of beat him on the curveball in a sense. And for some reason, I shook to the slider, and again, that's on me, not anybody else,” Mathews said, per Petraglia. “That's on me. I shook to that pitch, and that's a learning experience.

“Being a young pitcher that thinks I know how to pitch, and then you know, a guy proves to me that I don't, and that's all right. But a learning experience, and like I said, there's probably other avenues I should have gone after specifically with him … but you throw a bad pitch in a bad location, and good hitters hit mistakes, and that's exactly what he did.”

Matthews will have plenty of other learning experiences early in his career similar to this one, but the young pitcher still had a big impact in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory. St. Louis has already announced that the left-handed hurler was being optioned back down to Triple-A, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him pitching in the big leagues again this season.