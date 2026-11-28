On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals made their first signing of the offseason, giving right-hander Griffin Canning a one-year, $3.25 million contract. On the surface, this move may not come across as very exciting, especially given Canning's stats in 2026. He went 5-9 with a 5.68 ERA with the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals have also been connected to starters such as Shota Imanaga, Casey Maze and Shane Bieber, so it's easy to see where things might get a little misconstrued. However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch cleared up any confusion and shared what Canning's role is likely to be in 2027.

"The Cardinals' pursuit of pitching is not complete and it's likely to continue even after this winter's expected work stoppage, but they got started Saturday with their first big-league signing of the offseason," Goold wrote.

"The Cardinals see him mostly in a bullpen role."

#Cardinals appear to have sold pitcher Griffin Canning on an opportunity to assert himself — in the bullpen.



A relief role is where they see the right-hander excelling, per sources.



More here: https://t.co/p6vWCbptoN — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) November 28, 2026

Cardinals not done looking for starters

Sep 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Griffin Canning (17) pitches in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals fans who thought Canning was going to be the main addition for their rotation can breathe a sigh of relief. While Canning can certainly start and be used as depth, the plan appears to be to make him more of a reliever. He made 11 starts for the Padres last season. His other 19 appearances came out of the bullpen.

That means there's still plenty of hope for the Cardinals to sign a more impactful starter like Mize, Imanaga or Bieber. Goold notes that the search for pitching will not stop when the lockout begins and that they'll pick it right back up once the lockout is lifted.

The Cardinals have been searching for a starter, a right-handed reliever and a left-handed reliever, and Canning fits the profile of the righty reliever they've been after, while also being somebody who can start if the Cardinals are down an arm in their rotation on any given day.

Think of it similarly to how they used Steven Matz in 2025 before he was traded. He was mainly a lefty specialist, but would ocassionally start, with that being a familiar role for him, so this will be pretty similar to that.

But fans hoping for a more impactful starter may still get their wish before the lockout happens. This is merely the first step taken by Chaim Bloom to bolster the pitching staff.

Canning might even have more value as a reliever. If he does well, perhaps Bloom can flip him for prospects.