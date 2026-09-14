JJ Wetherholt Reaches Critical Test in Push for Cardinals Return

St. Louis Cardinals rookie phenom JJ Wetherholt will take another step towards a potential last-second return on Tuesday.

Wetherholt is currently on the Injured List due to wrist tendinitis and he hasn't played in a game since Aug. 29. Over the last week, or so, there have been multiple updates about Wetherholt in his pursuit of a late-season return. On Tuesday, he'll take another step. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol shared that Wetherholt will go through a standard pregame workout on Tuesday before being evaluated further, as shared by Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt (right wrist tendinitis) is expected to hit off a pitching machine Monday and go through a standard pregame workout Tuesday, Marmol said," Guerrero wrote. "How Wetherholt recovers from Tuesday’s pregame workout will determine his next steps as he continues to work toward a return to the Cardinals lineup."

JJ Wetherholt Is Inching Closer And Closer

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt doesn't have much time left to return during the 2026 season. It has been shared that the hope is that the rookie will return during the Cardinals' current home stand. The Cardinals are in the middle of a nine-game stretch at Busch Stadium right now, St. Louis' final stretch at home in 2026. Monday night's contest against the San Francisco Giants is game No. 4 of the nine. On Tuesday, the Cardinals will move past the midway point of the home stand as Wetherholt goes through his pregame workout.

In a perfect world, all will go well and then Wetherholt will be activated on Wednesday against the Giants. If not on Wednesday, then the next hopeful option would be on Thursday when the Cardinals begin their final home series of the season against the Washington Nationals.

As of writing, the Cardinals have just 12 games left in the season, including Monday's showdown against the Giants. If Wetherholt were to return on Wednesday, the day after his pregame workout, he would have 10 more opportunities to show Cardinals fans what he can do this season.

For St. Louis, these next two weeks are going to be about finishing on a positive note. Even though the Cardinals won't be in the postseason, St. Louis still can finish above .500. The Cardinals are 74-76 right now. Finishing above .500 would be a massive win, especially considering the fact that many around the baseball world thought they would be near the bottom of the standings this year. The young Cardinals have surprised. Hopefully, Wetherholt gets through his workout smoothly on Tuesday. Then, anything could happen.