3 Cardinals Veterans Running Out of Time in St. Louis

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is quickly coming to an end and the St. Louis Cardinals will not be in the playoffs, unless some sort of miracle happens.

St. Louis is 6 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot right now with 15 games left to play. The playoffs aren't going to happen. But St. Louis could still get back to .500, or even finish above .500 if it plays its cards right from here on out. The Cardinals are three games below .500 right now at 72-75.

The 2026 Cardinals are running out of time. The Cardinals will wrap up the regular season on Sep. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers. That's just 16 days away, as of writing. Overall, it has been a productive season for the Cardinals in Chaim Bloom's first year as the team's president of baseball operations. St. Louis has identified clear core pieces, like Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and Alec Burleson. The Cardinals have seen guys take big steps forward, like Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante. Also, the Cardinals have significantly boosted their farm system by trading away veterans who didn't fit the long-term picture.

The Cardinals are trending up. When the offseason gets here, it's going to be about taking another step. The Cardinals need more pitching, specifically in the bullpen. The Cardinals could use a veteran starter as well, near the top of the rotation. Plus, the Cardinals need to sort out third base. It's been a fun season, but changes clearly will be coming.

With that being said, here are three guys who could be in their final month as a member of the Cardinals.

Ryne Stanek — Relief Pitcher

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) reacts after the third out of the ninth inning with the bases loaded against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one shouldn't shock anyone. Stanek has a 4.42 ERA in 64 outings this season and a $6 million club option for the 2027 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan already noted that Stanek's option is among the ones that are unlikely to be picked up this upcoming offseason. The Cardinals need to completely overhaul the bullpen. Stanek likely will be a casualty of that.

Nolan Gorman — Infielder

Sep 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) runs off a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's just not happening. Gorman had a great 2023 season, but hasn't been able to get back to that level since. He was demoted to Triple-A earlier in the season. Gorman got hot and came back up towards the end of August. Since returning, Gorman has slashed .156/.191/.333 with a .525 OPS, two home runs and six RBIs in 14 games. This is the offseason to look for a change of scenery.

Ramón Urías — Infielder

Aug 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Ramón Urías (29) makes a throw to first base during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Gold Glove Award winner joined St. Louis this past offseason and he has a mutual option for the 2027 campaign that isn't likely to be picked up. The vast majority of mutual options don't get picked up in general. Urías is batting .157 right now in 38 games played.