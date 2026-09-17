Joshua Báez Takes Positive Turn for Cardinals After Exit

The St. Louis Cardinals had a scare on Wednesday, but it sounds like the club has avoided the worst-case scenario, at this point.

Cardinals outfielder Joshua Báez was forced to exit St. Louis' 6-5 loss on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants due to tightness on his left side. Fortunately, after the game, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that he is currently considered "day-to-day."

"He’s considered day to day at this point," Goold wrote on X.

Joshua Báez Had To Leave Early On Wednesday

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the Cardinals have a much-needed day off on Thursday before they continue their final homestand of the 2026 season on Friday. St. Louis will kick off a three-game set on Friday against the Washington Nationals. Báez has an extra day to get right before St. Louis takes the field once again.

When it comes to Báez, the most important thing moving forward will be keeping him healthy from here on out. There isn't much time left in the 2026 season, to say the least. The Cardinals have just nine games left in the 2026 season. Now, of course, you want to win as many games as you can. The Cardinals are three games under .500 and it would be great to find a way to finish the season above the threshold. But if there is any risk to Báez at all, the Cardinals should give him more time before getting back into the lineup.

Since Báez's debut, he has shown exactly what you'd hope he would in the majors. Down in the minors, he was known for elite power. He has shown that ability in the majors. He has seven homers in 29 games played. But that's not all. After his historic three-homer MLB debut, he struggled offensively. But he found his stroke again. The young slugger entered the day on Wednesday slashing .300/.333/.567 with three homers and nine RBIs over his last 18 games.

The Cardinals gave him his shot in the big leagues and he has made the most of it. It would be great if he's able to play again over the next few days. If he's any bit sore and the Cardinals hold him out, St. Louis fans can have solace knowing that he has looked like a star.

Any time a player leaves early, there are nerves. But, fortunately, the young slugger is day-to-day, for now.