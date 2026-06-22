Lars Nootbaar Weighs In on JJ Wetherholt's Hot Start

The St. Louis Cardinals lost a tough series over the weekend to the Kansas City Royals. They managed to escape with a win on Sunday, but the team may be coming back down to earth for the first time this year.

Still, they have gotten some big performances from some of their younger players, including rookie JJ Wetherholt, who hit two home runs on Sunday. Jordan Walker looks like a lock to be an All-Star in 2026, but he may not be the only one. Wetherholt should at least get some consideration.

Lars Nootbaar weighed in on the possibility and shared a strong take on what Wetherholt has been able to do this year.

"You look up after today, too, and you’re like: That’s a real All-Star right there offensively," Nootbaar said. What he’s done defensively is he’s added good value there, too. But look at him now. He’s got an .800 OPS, 12 homers, second base and it’s like, what else can you really ask from a guy? (Brice) Turang is obviously going to be up there, but after that, you look around and I think he’s the guy."



Lars Nootbaar Endorses JJ Wetherholt for All-Star Game

Jun 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Wetherholt is hitting .268/.370/.428 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a .798 OPS this season. He also has a 3.5 WAR. He is the frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, so it would be hard to imagine him not at least getting some consideration for his first career All-Star nod.

His numbers certainly warrant consideration, and while Nootbaar hasn't been active for very long this season, he still knows what Wetherholt is capable of. He has seen it all year long, and the Cardinals outfielder has played with All-Stars before, so he knows that Wetherholt has that potential to be a great player.

At last check, Walker was the only Cardinal close to getting a starting job on the NL roster, but the Cardinals have only had one All-Star in each of the past three seasons, and for the first time since 2022, the Cardinals have somebody else that is making a strong case to be an All-Star.

It would be good for the city of St. Louis and the Cardinals fanbase to have another All-Star this season, and it will be interesting to see if Wetherholt at least makes it on the roster as a reserve player.