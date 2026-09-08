Masyn Winn Returns With Cardinals' Elimination Number Down to 11

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting a significant boost to the order at an important time.

St. Louis has just 17 games left in the 2026 regular season, including Tuesday night's showdown against the San Francisco Giants, and currently finds itself five games out of a playoff spot. The Cardinals' elimination number is down to 11, which is the total number of combined losses by St. Louis or wins by rivals that will mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention. The clock is ticking, to say the least.

On the bright side, the Cardinals are getting a boost and the club announced on X on Tuesday that shortstop Masyn Winn has been officially activated off the Injured List. In his place, infielder César Prieto has been optioned down to Triple-A.

Masyn Winn Is Back After Missing Time With A Thumb Injury

Aug 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"SS Masyn Winn has been activated from the 10-day IL," the Cardinals announced. "INF César Prieto has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."

SS Masyn Winn has been activated from the 10-day IL.



INF César Prieto has been optioned to Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/Cn0feGL0bO — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 8, 2026

This is big news for St. Louis, to say the least. Winn hasn't played in a game since Aug. 21 due to a fractured left thumb. With the 24-year-old, the Cardinals are getting a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop back and an upgrade in the order. Winn hasn't had the best season of his career offensively so far, but he's still an upgrade. He's replacing Prieto, who has slashed .063/.091/.063 so far this season in 14 games played in the majors.

Winn has played in 122 games and has slashed .238/.314/.326 with five homers, 51 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 19 doubles, two triples and 49 runs scored. Winn is at 2.7 wins above replacement and he's in the 99th percentile in outs above average with 15. That's elite, to say the least.

With Winn returning, Thomas Saggese is set to shift from shortstop to second base. Saggese has been filling in for Winn and has been excellent. Since Aug. 29, Saggese has played in nine games and has slashed .517/.543/.931 with a 1.474 OPS, three home runs and eight RBIs.

This is a step in the right direction for St. Louis with time running out on the season. And more reinforcements should be back soon. JJ Wetherholt is also nearing a return. Once he's ready to go, the Cardinals will have the best defensive middle infield in baseball once again and then Saggese should shift to third base. Progress for St. Louis.