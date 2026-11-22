The St. Louis Cardinals need to improve their bullpen this offseason, and an interesting veteran just hit the open market courtesy of the New York Yankees.

The deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players came and went on Friday, resulting in more players becoming free agents. The Cardinals moved on from Nolan Gorman after five seasons. For the Yankees, they chose to part ways with five-year veteran reliever Fernando Cruz.

With the CBA expiring in less than 10 days, St. Louis doesn't have much time to fill some of the holes on its roster. The bullpen was one of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses this season, ranking in the bottom third of the league with a 4.40 ERA and blowing 30 save opportunities. Bringing in a veteran reliever like Cruz would make perfect sense for the Cardinals this offseason.

Cruz would be a great high-leverage option for St. Louis

Aug 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) reacts after being taken out of the game during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cruz emerged as a key cog in high-leverage roles in the Yankees bullpen over the last two seasons, pitching to a 3.33 ERA in 110 appearances," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan wrote on Friday. "He struck out 139 batters in 102 2/3 innings in that span, buoyed by a devilish splitter that ranks as one of baseball's best swing-and-miss weapons. His season ended prematurely in August due to a partial tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament, but he was able to avoid surgery."

Despite being 36 years old, Cruz could still make an impact for a team like the Cardinals. It's unlikely Cruz will sign a long-term contract, and he is also unlikely to command a significant financial commitment. The right-handed reliever posted a 3.13 ERA this season across 61 appearances, fanning 67 batters.

The Cardinals are still in the middle of a rebuild and are not expected to take a big swing at top free agents like Tarik Skubal, but that doesn't mean they won't make additions in free agency. St. Louis could take a similar approach to JoJo Romero this year and shop him at the trade deadline to flip him for picks.

Cruz has developed into a solid high-leverage reliever who could help address one of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses. St. Louis exceeded expectations this season, but still isn't ready to compete for a championship. Despite that, the team should pursue players like Cruz who can make an impact now. It's unclear what will happen with the impending lockout, but signing Cruz would be a great move for the Cardinals.