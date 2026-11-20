After five seasons in the majors and eight years with the organization overall, the St. Louis Cardinals have moved on from slugger Nolan Gorman.

A once-promising stint in St. Louis ended with Gorman being non-tendered on Friday afternoon ahead of the league's deadline for arbitration-eligible players. With the Cardinals non-tendering Gorman, he is now a free agent.

What should the Cardinals do next at third base?

Breaking Down The Third Base Debate

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Thomas Saggese (25) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two internal options for St. Louis who stand above all else: Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan. When Gorman was demoted down to the minors in 2026, it was Jordan was given an extended opportunity in the majors.

Jordan played in 58 games in the majors and slashed .247/.276/.382 with a .658 OPS, three home runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples and 16 runs scored. Jordan showed power potential down in the minors, but it didn't carry over to the majors right away. That explains the low OPS and just three homers. But the potential is there with an extended look. He hit 11 home runs in 57 Triple-A games and had a .921 OPS.

If not Jordan, then Saggese is the obvious option. He got an extended look down the stretch when Jordan got hurt and was very good. Saggese struggled offensively out of the gate, but was good down the stretch. From Aug. 29 through the end of the season, Saggese slashed .279/.337/.419 with a .755 OPS, three home runs and 10 RBIs in 25 games played.

Unless the Cardinals go out and make an external addition — like Alec Bohm — it would be a surprise if the Opening Day third baseman wasn't either Jordan or Saggese.

Eventually, Jesus Baez will be an option for the organization if he can carry his momentum from the 2026 season into 2027. In 2026, he clubbed 39 home runs and drove in 109 runs in 113 games played, but he hasn't seen action above Double-A just yet. The most likely path for Baez is going to be in Triple-A to begin the 2027 campaign, unless he dominates in the spring, and then an eventual promotion if his production carries over to Triple-A.

The Cardinals are going to be just fine at third base in large part because they already had to plan out the spot before even non-tendering Gorman. He was demoted down to Triple-A in 2026 because he was struggling, so the Cardinals had to find other answers.