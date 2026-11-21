The St. Louis Cardinals need another starting pitcher and the New York Yankees arguably just gave the organization a golden opportunity to consider.

The deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players came and went on Friday. The biggest decision of the day for the Cardinals was the fact that the club moved on from slugger Nolan Gorman after five seasons with the organization. Gorman was non-tendered and now is a free agent.

For New York, it made a somewhat surprising move itself by non-tendering 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and the Cardinals should strike and roll the dice on him as fast as possible.

Today, the Yankees non-tendered RHP Fernando Cruz and RHP Luis Gil. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 20, 2026

Luis Gil will now be a free agent.



Gil won the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/GlPl56XZYP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 20, 2026

In 2024, Gil made 29 starts for New York and had a 15-7 record and a 3.50 ERA. Plus, he had a 171-to-77 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 151 2/3 innings pitched. Simply put, Gil was excellent. In 2025, he made just 11 starts, but had a 3.32 ERA and a 41-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 innings pitched. In 2026, he didn't get a big opportunity in the majors for the Yankees. He made just nine total appearances, including four starts, and had a 4.61 ERA.

While this is the case, Gil is just 28 years old and has legit upside. Even though Gil didn't have a big opportunity in 2026, he showed flashes. On April 21, he tossed 6 1/3 dominant innings against the Boston Red Sox, for example, in which he allowed just two base hits and didn't allow any runs.

The biggest knock on Gil is his command. He led the league with 77 walks in 2024 and he actually walked more batters (18) than he struck out (17) in 2026. If the Cardinals could get that under wraps, he would be a buy-low option in free agency with the upside to be near the top of a big league rotation.

It's important to note that the Yankees have one of the very best rotations in baseball. When you have a rotation featuring Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren, it's hard to work guys in. Gil has plenty of talent, but wasn't able to carve out a role in 2026.

That wouldn't be the case in St. Louis. If the Cardinals were to bring him to town, he would immediately have a spot in the starting rotation and likely his most consistent role since 2024.

Gil was the Rookie of the Year in 2024 for a reason. Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals should have him on the phone as soon as possible.