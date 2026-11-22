Nolan Gorman is no longer a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' organization after five seasons in the majors with the club.

Gorman was non-tendered on Friday ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. It's unfortunate how things worked out. There was a point when Gorman looked like an infielder of the future for St. Louis, but he didn't pan out with the organization. Now, he's a free agent and should find a new home fairly quickly.

Gorman is just 26 years old and launched 27 home runs back in 2023 and 19 home runs in 2024. There are teams with less depth at third base that surely would be willing to roll the dice on the young slugger. Here are four teams to watch out for.

New York Yankees

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New York Yankees hat and glove prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, there isn't a team that would make more sense for Gorman right now. Third base was a weakness for New York in 2026. Ryan McMahon played in 124 games and batted .213, to go along with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Gorman would be a cheap left-handed option whose bat could really play at Yankee Stadium with the short fence in right field.

Kansas City Royals

Jul 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Kansas City Royals hat held by a coach during game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals traded Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners, so it's realistic to think that the Royals could be on the hunt for another third base option this offseason. Gorman is someone who likely wouldn't cost more than a minor league deal at this point. Kansas City is the type of team that should be all over Gorman.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies hat on the field during batting practice before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Alec Bohm out there for the taking in free agency, Gorman would be a cheaper alternative for the Phillies, although he doesn't have the same upside right now as Bohm. When it comes to Gorman, his power is what makes him interesting. If he puts the bat on the ball, which was a problem last year, he can make an impact. The Phillies have a hold at third base and Gorman could at least be an interesting option to battle for the spot.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Hats and gloves belonging to Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jared Triolo (not pictured) and center fielder Oneil Cruz (not pictured) in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates are a team that could end up losing some pop this offseason with Brandon Lowe out there in free agency. Gorman got time at third base, second base and even first base in St. Louis. If Lowe ends up leaving Pittsburgh, Gorman would be a cheaper alternative to replace him.