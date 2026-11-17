The St. Louis Cardinals need a significant lift in the bullpen this offseason if they want to have any chance of fighting for a wild-card spot in 2027.

The lineup actually is in a good place right now. There aren't many additions needed for the lineup at this time, outside of potentially a short-term third baseman. The Cardinals could use a veteran starter in the rotation, but there are a lot of options in the organization. So, there are reasons for the fanbase to have hope. The bullpen isn't in a great place still, though. It was a mess in 2026 and the only addition so far this offseason who has a chance to help is Eduardo Rivera, but that isn't guaranteed.

St. Louis has been a team connected to lefties, including JoJo Romero, this offseason. The club also should be in the mix for former Philadelphia Phillies lefty Jose Alvarado. The 31-year-old has had a rollercoaster of a couple of years. In 2026, he struggled on the mound. He made 68 appearances and logged a 5.86 ERA, his highest mark since 2020. In 2025, he missed half the season and served an 80-game suspension due to performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cardinals Should Look Into Jose Alvarado

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that teams are "willing to look past" the suspension.

"Several teams are seemingly willing to look past free agent lefty reliever Jose Alvarado’s 80-game suspension in 2025 for a banned substance and his down season in 2026," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Alvarado, 31, is attracting interest as a possible high-leverage option from some clubs."

Regardless of the PED suspension, the Cardinals should be in the group showing interest. He had a bad 2026 season, but he has a 3.80 career ERA in 476 total big league appearances in 10 seasons. The track record is there to assume that he could be a bounce-back candidate in 2027. Right now, Spotrac has Alvarado's projected market value set at just over $6.4 million across one season. If he does bounce back, he's going to outperform that value in 2027. In 2025, he had a 3.81 ERA in 28 appearances. In 2024, he had a 4.09 ERA in 66 outings. In 2023, he had the best season of his career when he had a 1.74 ERA in 42 outings.

The talent is there and the price tag won't be expensive. It's early, but he has the makings of someone who could be a great trade deadline chip for a rebuilding team and the Cardinals should strike.