Ranking 10 Best Free-Agent Fits for the St. Louis Cardinals

While the St. Louis Cardinals certainly aren't expected to go out and make some sort of massive splash in free agency this winter, it would be a shock if a few pieces didn't join the organization.

Last offseason, the Cardinals were kicking off their reset under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and added pieces like Dustin May, Ryne Stanek, Ramon Urias, Nelson Velazquez and Scott Blewett, among others. Even without big expenses, you can bring impactful pieces to town. Now, this offseason, the Cardinals are entering the second season under Bloom and arguably should be willing to go at least a bit further than they did last offseason.

The biggest needs for the Cardinals at this time are the bullpen, a veteran pitcher and potentially a veteran infielder who can play third base. With that being said, here are 10 players Bloom should have his eyes on this winter.

Jul 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Flaherty — Starting Pitcher

Flaherty is a familiar face among Cardinals fans after spending the first six-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis. Flaherty is still just 30 years old and is coming off a season in which he had a 4.48 ERA in 20 total outings. Flaherty has a 3.85 career ERA in 10 seasons and needs to rebuild his value. What better way than returning to the place where his big league career kicked off?

Jordan Montgomery — Starting Pitcher

Sep 19, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another familiar face who had success in St. Louis. In 2026, Montgomery made 13 appearances out of the Texas Rangers' bullpen after missing the entire 2025 season. With a healthy offseason, Montgomery is someone who could be considered a bounce-back candidate for the 2027 season.

Eugenio Suarez — Infielder/DH

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suarez is someone who can play the hot corner and hit the ball out of the ballpark. He may not be a perfect fit and profiles more as a designated hitter at this point in his career, but Suarez is someone who would be an intriguing addition to try to flip at the deadline. He has legit power and would bring back a pretty penny, if he has a good 2027 season.

Shane Bieber — Starting Pitcher

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bieber is just 31 years old and is a two-time All-Star and a former Cy Young Award winner. He has made just 20 starts total over the last three seasons, though, due to injury. Bieber is the type of player you bet on with a one-year deal and hope he can bounce back — and then flip at the deadline.

AJ Minter — Relief Pitcher

Sep 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter is a lefty reliever coming off a season in which he logged a 2.56 ERA in 48 outings with the New York Mets and the Minnesota Twins. The Cardinals traded JoJo Romero away ahead of the trade deadline. Minter is the type of hurler to target to replace him.

JoJo Romero — Relief Pitcher

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jojo Romero (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Romero, why not try to reunite? The Cardinals traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers this past summer. St. Louis knows what Romero can do. If the price is right, Romero is a perfect fit.

Alec Bohm — Infielder

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) looks on before game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm is among the better bats heading to the open market this winter. If the Cardinals were to invest in someone like him, it would be a clear sign that the club thinks it's close to contention. An unlikely move, but Bohm is a player who would improve a position of need at third base.

Matt Strahm — Relief Pitcher

Aug 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm (25) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strahm had a bad 2026 season. There's no denying that. The lefty had a 7.32 ERA out of the Kansas City Royals' bullpen in 41 games. In 2025, he was much better. He had a 2.74 ERA in 66 appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2024, he was an All-Star and had a 1.87 ERA in 66 appearances with the Phillies. Strahm is a buy-low candidate with big upside.

Michael Lorenzen — Starter/Reliever

Sep 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Michael Lorenzen (55) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lorenzen is another buy-low candidate. He struggled in 2026, like Strahm, and had a 7.21 ERA in 32 total appearances with the Colorado Rockies and the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, he has a 4.44 career ERA in 12 seasons and is a former All-Star. He's another guy to gamble on for a bounce-back.

Jonathan Loaisiga — Relief Pitcher

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loaisiga had a 2.42 ERA in 67 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026. That's the type of production that would drastically improve St. Louis' brutal bullpen.