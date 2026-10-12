Ranking 10 Best Free-Agent Fits for the St. Louis Cardinals
While the St. Louis Cardinals certainly aren't expected to go out and make some sort of massive splash in free agency this winter, it would be a shock if a few pieces didn't join the organization.
Last offseason, the Cardinals were kicking off their reset under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and added pieces like Dustin May, Ryne Stanek, Ramon Urias, Nelson Velazquez and Scott Blewett, among others. Even without big expenses, you can bring impactful pieces to town. Now, this offseason, the Cardinals are entering the second season under Bloom and arguably should be willing to go at least a bit further than they did last offseason.
The biggest needs for the Cardinals at this time are the bullpen, a veteran pitcher and potentially a veteran infielder who can play third base. With that being said, here are 10 players Bloom should have his eyes on this winter.
Jack Flaherty — Starting Pitcher
Flaherty is a familiar face among Cardinals fans after spending the first six-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis. Flaherty is still just 30 years old and is coming off a season in which he had a 4.48 ERA in 20 total outings. Flaherty has a 3.85 career ERA in 10 seasons and needs to rebuild his value. What better way than returning to the place where his big league career kicked off?
Jordan Montgomery — Starting Pitcher
Another familiar face who had success in St. Louis. In 2026, Montgomery made 13 appearances out of the Texas Rangers' bullpen after missing the entire 2025 season. With a healthy offseason, Montgomery is someone who could be considered a bounce-back candidate for the 2027 season.
Eugenio Suarez — Infielder/DH
Suarez is someone who can play the hot corner and hit the ball out of the ballpark. He may not be a perfect fit and profiles more as a designated hitter at this point in his career, but Suarez is someone who would be an intriguing addition to try to flip at the deadline. He has legit power and would bring back a pretty penny, if he has a good 2027 season.
Shane Bieber — Starting Pitcher
Bieber is just 31 years old and is a two-time All-Star and a former Cy Young Award winner. He has made just 20 starts total over the last three seasons, though, due to injury. Bieber is the type of player you bet on with a one-year deal and hope he can bounce back — and then flip at the deadline.
AJ Minter — Relief Pitcher
Minter is a lefty reliever coming off a season in which he logged a 2.56 ERA in 48 outings with the New York Mets and the Minnesota Twins. The Cardinals traded JoJo Romero away ahead of the trade deadline. Minter is the type of hurler to target to replace him.
JoJo Romero — Relief Pitcher
Speaking of Romero, why not try to reunite? The Cardinals traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers this past summer. St. Louis knows what Romero can do. If the price is right, Romero is a perfect fit.
Alec Bohm — Infielder
Bohm is among the better bats heading to the open market this winter. If the Cardinals were to invest in someone like him, it would be a clear sign that the club thinks it's close to contention. An unlikely move, but Bohm is a player who would improve a position of need at third base.
Matt Strahm — Relief Pitcher
Strahm had a bad 2026 season. There's no denying that. The lefty had a 7.32 ERA out of the Kansas City Royals' bullpen in 41 games. In 2025, he was much better. He had a 2.74 ERA in 66 appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2024, he was an All-Star and had a 1.87 ERA in 66 appearances with the Phillies. Strahm is a buy-low candidate with big upside.
Michael Lorenzen — Starter/Reliever
Lorenzen is another buy-low candidate. He struggled in 2026, like Strahm, and had a 7.21 ERA in 32 total appearances with the Colorado Rockies and the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, he has a 4.44 career ERA in 12 seasons and is a former All-Star. He's another guy to gamble on for a bounce-back.
Jonathan Loaisiga — Relief Pitcher
Loaisiga had a 2.42 ERA in 67 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026. That's the type of production that would drastically improve St. Louis' brutal bullpen.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com