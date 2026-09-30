Cardinals Warn of 'Dangerous Time' This Offseason, and They're Right

The St. Louis Cardinals are at another crossroads with the offseason upon us, although it is a bit different than last year.

A year ago, the Cardinals were coming off a 78-84 season and things were way worse than right now. The Cardinals had a front office transition with John Mozeliak passing the baton to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. That's not all, though. The Cardinals were loaded with veterans nearing the end of their run in St. Louis. The Cardinals ripped off the Band-Aid and traded Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras away. Eventually, St. Louis also traded Lars Nootbaar, Dustin May and JoJo Romero away before the 2026 trade deadline.

Now, the Cardinals enter another long offseason, but it's Bloom's second year leading the charge and the club is now pretty much all young guys who can help into the future. Despite the progress, Bloom made it a point in his end-of-season press conference to preach patience and talked about how it's a "dangerous time" for the Cardinals.

"We need to challenge ourselves more," Bloom said in his opening statement. "This is a dangerous time. Especially during the summer when we were playing well, I heard plenty of comments about how we were back on track and maybe ahead of schedule.

Where Cardinals Stand Right Now

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We may have exceeded some other people's expectations, but in my view there was nothing that happened this year that should tempt us to lose focus on our goals. We need to keep building and do it the right way without shortcuts. We're aiming to compete for division titles and contend for championships year in and year out. To do that, we need to maintain discipline and urgency.

Bloom's take is interesting to hear — and accurate. The idea of this being a "dangerous time" speaks to the progress that the young guys showed in 2026. For much of the 2026 season, the Cardinals actually looked like a potential playoff team. The young guys outperformed expectations around the league, which led to chatter around the trade deadline about even potentially adding, rather than subtracting.

The Cardinals aren't exceptionally far from making a run at a playoff spot, which in some cases could lead executives to make rash decisions. That's why it's a "dangerous time." Do you get rid of some of the progress you have made by trading prospects for a star or making a splash in free agency? There are some executives that likely would take this path. But that's also what got the Cardinals to this point in the first place. The Cardinals last made the postseason in 2022 with a roster full of great, but aging veterans. The farm system wasn't initially ready to produce the next generation of Cardinals stars in the aftermath.

Jordan Walker made his big league debut in 2023, but didn't break out until 2026. Masyn Winn debuted towards the end of the 2023 season. The Cardinals specifically didn't have the hurlers down in the minors to take this club to the next level.

Things are different now, though. The Cardinals have one of the best overall farm systems in baseball and it's stacked with elite pitching prospects. The second guys like Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin, Brandon Clarke, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Yhoiker Fajardo and Tekoah Roby start to make the jump to the big leagues, that's when the trajectory of the franchise will really shift.

The Cardinals did take a big step forward in 2026, specifically on the position player side. The Cardinals have a core to build around with Walker, JJ Wetherholt, Winn, Alec Burleson, Joshua Baez and Leo Bernal, among others.

This offseason, the Cardinals should be looking to add, but not do anything crazy. A veteran starter and a few relievers should be enough to get this club into contention for a Wild Card spot. The second the young starters make the jump to the big leagues, that's when you invest in another legit star.