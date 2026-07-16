Who Could Keep JJ Wetherholt From Winning Cardinals' First NL Rookie Of The Year In 25 Years?

All-Star outfielder Jordan Walker became the first St. Louis Cardinals player to ever win MLB's Home Run Derby on Monday.

Fellow star youngster JJ Wetherholt is currently favored to break a lengthy drought in St. Louis too, as the second baseman could become the first Cardinals NL Rookie of the Year since Albert Pujols in 2001.

Wetherholt, who recently signed an eight-year, $112.5 million contract extension with the club comes out of MLB's All-Star break as the frontrunner for the hardware.

The 23-year-old is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook (-155) and rightfully so.

Wetherholt recorded 13 home runs, 36 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .259/.356/.399 slash line across 407 plate appearances covering 90 games before the All-Star Game. He's also played standout defense, committing just two errors and leading MLB with 261 assists.

Though it's been 25 years since St. Louis had a NL Rookie of the Year winner, Wetherholt would be the seventh Cardinals victor overall if he finishes the job. Aside from Pujols, other notable winners include three-time All-Star closer Todd Worrell and three-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion first baseman/outfielder Wally Moon.

Here's who could prevent Wetherholt from joining St. Louis' exclusive club.

Reds All-Star Slugger Stands As Only Realistic Threat To Wetherholt

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) stands on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Reds All-Star corner infielder Sal Stewart is currently the only real threat to Wetherholt earning the honor.

Stewart has the second-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook (+280) and had a monster first half.

The 22-year-old registered 19 home runs, 65 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .256/.338/.474 triple slash across 414 plate appearances while playing in each of the Reds' first 95 games this year.

Stewart was the NL Rookie of the Month for April after registering nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 31 games but has cooled off since then. Since May 1, Stewart's posted a still respectable 10 home runs and 36 RBIs but it's nothing compared to the beginning of the campaign.

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield is the only other potential dark horse, as he won the NL Rookie of the Month honors for both May and June.

What could hurt both Stewart's and Rumfield's chances -- and aid Wetherholt's odds -- are how their respective teams did in the first half.

Stewart's Reds (43-52) and Rumfield's Rockies (39-59) are in last place in the NL Central and NL West, respectively, while Wetherholt has been a huge part the Cardinals' surprising 50-45 start, which has them one game out of a playoff spot.

If Wetherholt keeps it up and St. Louis makes the postseason, Cardinals fans may see the 25-year drought end.