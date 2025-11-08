Brewers Former All-Star Starter Could Be Value Move for Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have a pivotal offseason ahead — their first under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. After finishing 78-84 in 2025 and missing the postseason for the third straight year, the team is clearly in rebuilding mode.
But even as Bloom begins reshaping the roster for the long term, the Cardinals aren’t expected to completely sit out free agency. The goal this winter could be to find affordable, short-term upgrades — especially on the pitching side — that can stabilize the club while younger talent continues to develop.
Bloom has already made it clear that adding pitching is his main focus this offseason. Fans shouldn’t expect a blockbuster signing, but there are plenty of mid-tier and cost-effective arms available who could fill important innings.
Former Cardinal Makes Sense For 2026 Pitching Plans
One name that could make a lot of sense for St. Louis is a familiar one — left-hander Jose Quintana, a former Cardinal who played a key role during the 2022 playoff push.
Quintana spent the 2025 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, helping them to a 97-win campaign and another NL Central title. The 36-year-old went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA over 24 starts. Though he dealt with some minor injuries, he remained a reliable presence in Milwaukee’s rotation.
The veteran southpaw previously joined the Cardinals at the 2022 trade deadline, coming over from the Pittsburgh Pirates. His performance down the stretch was crucial in helping St. Louis secure a division title and return to October baseball.
Given Bloom’s typical strategy of seeking out value-driven free agents, Quintana fits perfectly. His one-year, $4 million contract with Milwaukee shows he won’t break the bank, and a similar deal would align with the Cardinals’ current approach — low-cost, high-character veterans who can mentor younger arms.
If Sonny Gray departs this offseason, the Cardinals will need a steady veteran to guide their younger pitchers. Quintana could provide that mentorship for developing arms such as Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy, while also giving St. Louis valuable innings and leadership.
Bloom’s vision for the franchise centers on sustainability and development, and signing a proven, affordable veteran like Quintana would complement that plan. While it’s not a flashy move, it’s the type of subtle addition that can quietly strengthen the foundation of a rebuilding roster.
The Cardinals’ 2026 season will be about progress and patience — and bringing back a former All-Star who already knows how to thrive in St. Louis could be a small but meaningful step toward getting the team back on track.
