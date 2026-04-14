Cardinals Fans Receive Ringing Endorsement from NBA Legend Magic Johnson
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The St. Louis Cardinals are going through a bit of a rough patch lately. They are in the middle of a rebuild after making some big trades this past offseason. Gone are Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan.
However, that doesn't take away from their winning tradition and many great moments over the course of their history. A long time ago, they were one of the gold standards of Major League Baseball.
Twice, the Cardinals eliminated the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers from the postseason last decade. Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is a part owner of the Dodgers, and while he doesn't have much of a connection to St. Louis or the Cardinals, he made a stop in St. Louis this week and offered some kind words for the fanbase, recalling a positive experience from the team's glory days.
Magic Johnson gives Cardinals fans a shoutout
"I want to give the Cardinals fans a shoutout," Johnson said. "I had never seen baseball fans tailgate before a game. It was a sea of red."
The Cardinals are struggling to pack Busch Stadium these days as a result of their rebuild, but that doesn't take away from all the times that fans decked out in red from head to toe have shown their unwavering support at the ballpark.
Johnson's Dodgers are miles ahead of the Cardinals these days, having won back-to-back World Series titles. But Johnson made sure to give credit where it was due. The Cardinals were a powerhouse back when he became a part owner of the Dodgers, and they had Los Angeles' number in the postseason.
Even in trying times, there are few cities in the world with the same passion towards their team as St. Louis has for the Cardinals. Each generation has seen its fair share of great moments, including championships, clutch hits, memorable walk-off home runs, and even retirement ceremonies for franchise legends.
That certainly didn't go unnoticed by Johnson. While fans in Los Angeles are passionate about the Dodgers, few can hold a candle to how fans show their love for the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Despite the team's struggles, St. Louis remains a great baseball town full of loyal fans. It's been a while since they have had the kind of success the Dodgers are having, but Johnson certainly knowns a passionate fanbase when he sees one.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5