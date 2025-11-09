Cardinals Linked To Former Red Sox Pitcher Aiming For 2026 Comeback
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for what should be one of their most pivotal offseasons in recent memory.
With new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom now leading the front office, the organization has finally committed to a rebuild — focusing on developing young talent and setting up for long-term success rather than short-term contention.
While the Cardinals are clearly embracing a new direction, one thing remains the same: their need for pitching. The rotation struggled in 2025, and with uncertainty surrounding several veterans, adding arms will be a top priority this winter.
Cardinals Could Target Former Red Sox and Dodgers Righty
Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently discussed how the Cardinals might handle their rotation this offseason. Hochman suggested that Miles Mikolas may not return for 2026 but mentioned one intriguing potential fit who could align with Bloom’s rebuild strategy — former Red Sox and Dodgers right-hander Dustin May.
May, who turns 28 next season, could be an affordable upside play for a team like St. Louis. Hochman noted that May’s fastball still averages 94.8 mph, ranking in the 59th percentile in Major League Baseball according to Baseball Savant. After missing all of 2024 due to a serious injury, May returned to action in 2025, posting a 7–11 record with a 4.96 ERA across 23 starts and two relief appearances.
While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, there’s reason for optimism. 2025 was his first full season back after an extended absence, and with a full offseason to recover and rebuild strength, May could be poised for a more productive year.
From a financial standpoint, May could make perfect sense for the Cardinals. Given his recent struggles and injury history, he’s unlikely to command a long-term deal. That opens the door for a short-term, one-year contract — something that would allow St. Louis to take a calculated risk while preserving financial flexibility.
May was once considered one of the Dodgers’ top young arms, showing electric stuff and front-line potential early in his career. If he can regain that form, he could be a sneaky value signing who fits neatly into the Cardinals’ rebuilding blueprint.
With a potential MLB lockout looming in 2027, many players could opt for shorter deals this winter to re-enter the market later. That trend could work in St. Louis’s favor — and make May an appealing bounce-back candidate worth watching.
The Cardinals aren’t expected to chase big-name pitchers this offseason, but finding affordable, high-upside arms will be key to their future success. And if May can rediscover his old dominance, he might just be the kind of reclamation project Chaim Bloom is known for targeting.
