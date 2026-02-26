Cardinals’ Ramon Urias Move Mirrors Underrated 2020 Pickup

The St. Louis Cardinals made an intriguing move last week when they signed veteran utility infielder Ramon Urias to a one-year, $2 million contract. They were looking for a right-handed bat to supplement the outfield, and while that pursuit ultimately failed, they were led to Urias, who at least gives them a right-handed bat.

This also allows the Cardinals to explore playing Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese in the outfield. But this is a type of move that the Cardinals have made before under the now-retired John Mozeliak.

Back in 2020, Mozeliak signed utility man Brad Miller to a one-year contract, and he ended up providing them with a spark offensively. Perhaps this move could be similar to that one in some respects.

How Urias' signing can pay off

May 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ramon Urias (29) at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Obviously, Miller and Urias are slightly different players. Urias hits from the right side of the plate, while Miller was a left-handed hitter. 2026 is also going to be a full season, whereas 2020 was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are similar players in that they can play several positions on the field. Miller, like Urias, was not meant to be an everyday player for St. Louis, but to be a supplement off the bench for a team that needed some offense.

The Cardinals don't have a true star to build around just yet, and they added Urias to give themselves a little bit of a boost in that regard. He showed promise last year, hitting 11 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, so he does bring some right-handed power, even though he isn't quite a slugger.

Miller wasn't a slugger either, but did bring some power, and in the end, he actually led the Cardinals in home runs that year. This is not to say that Urias will be able to match that, but he could produce similar results.

There are a lot of different things the Cardinals can try in terms of where players will play. If Urias hits well enough, he could find himself in the starting lineup while the Cardinals look for other opportunities for players like Nolan Gorman, Saggese and Fermin. With Nolan Arenado gone, third base is wide open for St. Louis, so Urias could be the one to take it.

And if he is given consistent playing time, he could provide the Cardinals with a similar experience to the one they had with Miller in 2020.