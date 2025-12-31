Latest Ketel Marte Update Could Be Good News For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work still left to do this offseason. The calendar will soon flip to 2026. Spring training is fast approaching.

The Cardinals have been busy, having traded both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, but more moves will likely happen soon. They are shopping All-Star Brendan Donovan, but his market somewhat depends on that of Ketel Marte.

However, the latest update from Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen could be good news for the Cardinals as far as trading Donovan goes, and his market may finally take shape after a few weeks of inactivity.

Latest Ketel Marte Update Bodes Well For Cardinals

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA: St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field.

‘This isn’t going to continue to linger. We need to focus on our offseason. Again, my gut this whole time was that [a trade] wasn’t going to happen, and I think it seems likely that that’s the case and we want to focus on other things we need to do,” Hazen said.

Based on Hazen’s comments, it appears that the Diamondbacks do not want to trade Marte, and if that’s the case, then St. Louis is in good shape as far as potentially moving Donovan.

That means that Donovan’s market will pick up and his price will rise. Chaim Bloom has all of the leverage here, and he can continue to set a high price for the All-Star second baseman in hopes that another team will be willing to overpay to acquire him.

This is good news for the Cardinals, as teams will likely now move away from trying to acquire Marte and completely shift their focus towards Donovan.

The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners are the top suitors for him, but the Boston Red Sox are also lurking and have discussed a potential trade with St. Louis. In the next few weeks, we could potentially see some more activity in his market.

It will be interesting to see how the Marte news affects the landscape for Donovan in the coming weeks, but it’s fair to assume that things might pick up for him as the Cardinals look to continue their rebuild.

Donovan is their best asset and can bring back the best possible return of top prospects, as well as controllable starting pitching. The time has come for some action, and it might finally happen soon.

