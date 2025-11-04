Two Contenders Reportedly Showing Interest in Cardinals All-Star Ahead of Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering one of their most important offseasons in recent memory. With Chaim Bloom now leading baseball operations, major changes are expected as the organization continues its shift toward a full rebuild. While fans know this transition is necessary, it doesn’t make the potential departures any easier.
One of the names that could soon be on the move is Brendan Donovan, one of the most versatile and beloved players on the Cardinals roster. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, two powerhouse teams — the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers — have already expressed interest in the 2025 All-Star.
“Brendan Donovan expects to be a name floated around, with the Yankees and Dodgers expressing prior interest in the utility All-Star,” Woo wrote. “The Cardinals have an influx of left-handed bats, and though Donovan was a key part of their 2025 team, he has just two years remaining before free agency and his value is at an all-time high.”
Cardinals Should Trade Donovan While Value Is High
For Cardinals fans, the thought of losing Donovan stings. The 28-year-old has quickly become a clubhouse leader and a fan favorite thanks to his effort, consistency, and ability to play almost anywhere on the field. During the 2025 season, he hit .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI, 2.7 WAR, and a .775 OPS, earning his first All-Star selection and establishing himself as one of baseball’s best utility players.
But from a front-office standpoint, the timing might be right to move him. The Cardinals have a surplus of left-handed bats and need to restock their pitching depth if they’re going to build a sustainable winner.
The Dodgers make perfect sense as a trade partner — they have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball and could offer Major League-ready arms that fit St. Louis’s long-term plans. The Yankees are another strong fit. With Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger both free agents, Donovan’s defensive versatility and ability to hit for average would be an ideal addition to their lineup.
If the Cardinals do decide to move Donovan, it could clear the path for top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who’s expected to make his MLB debut in 2026 and take over at second base.
Trading Donovan would be a tough pill to swallow for Cardinals Nation, but sometimes the hardest moves are the ones that lead to long-term success. Fans can take solace in knowing that Bloom’s front office is committed to building a contender — even if it means saying goodbye to one of their most popular players.
