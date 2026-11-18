On Tuesday, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May inked a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the young, upstart Chicago White Sox. After St. Louis traded him to the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline, there was a chance of a reunion with the Cardinals, but that is now off the table.

With May off the board, there are still several intriguing arms that the Cardinals could target to bolster their rotation, though bullpen help is likely going to be their priority.

With that in mind, here are three intriguing options for the Cardinals with May off the board.

Frankie Montas

Aug 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Dennis Lin and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Montas threw a bullpen session this week with several teams present. It is unclear which teams were there, but after he missed 2026 due to Tommy John surgery, he could be a dark horse option for a team looking to find a starter that is hoping to rebuild his value.

He certainly fits what the Cardinals are looking for, so it will be interesting to see if they end up making a move. He posted a 6.28 ERA in 2025, but still clearly has some upside.

Zac Gallen

Sep 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gallen was originally drafted by the Cardinals, but was traded to the Miami Marlins for Marcell Ozuna in one of the most lopsided deals in recent Cardinals memory. He went 3-9 with a 6.07 ERA in 20 starts and two relief appearances in 2026.

But he once played a key role in getting the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023 and is a former All-Star. St. Louis would be a good place for him to rebuild his value and potentially get a longer-term deal after 2027.

Shane Bieber

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Bieber's stats were better than Gallen's in 2026. He went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA, but arm injuries limited him to just 11 starts. However, he won a Cy Young in 2020 and could be taken as damaged goods. That could also give St. Louis a veteran to lead a young rotation as the team looks to take the next step in 2027.

If he can stay healthy, then the Cardinals can do exactly what they did with May at the deadline and flip him for a haul of prospects. The fact that May remained healthy and got a three-year deal after time with St. Louis could also draw pitchers like Bieber to the Cardinals.