The 3 Best Rotation Options for Cardinals with Dustin May Off the Board
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On Tuesday, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May inked a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the young, upstart Chicago White Sox. After St. Louis traded him to the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline, there was a chance of a reunion with the Cardinals, but that is now off the table.
With May off the board, there are still several intriguing arms that the Cardinals could target to bolster their rotation, though bullpen help is likely going to be their priority.
With that in mind, here are three intriguing options for the Cardinals with May off the board.
Frankie Montas
According to Dennis Lin and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Montas threw a bullpen session this week with several teams present. It is unclear which teams were there, but after he missed 2026 due to Tommy John surgery, he could be a dark horse option for a team looking to find a starter that is hoping to rebuild his value.
He certainly fits what the Cardinals are looking for, so it will be interesting to see if they end up making a move. He posted a 6.28 ERA in 2025, but still clearly has some upside.
Zac Gallen
Gallen was originally drafted by the Cardinals, but was traded to the Miami Marlins for Marcell Ozuna in one of the most lopsided deals in recent Cardinals memory. He went 3-9 with a 6.07 ERA in 20 starts and two relief appearances in 2026.
But he once played a key role in getting the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023 and is a former All-Star. St. Louis would be a good place for him to rebuild his value and potentially get a longer-term deal after 2027.
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber's stats were better than Gallen's in 2026. He went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA, but arm injuries limited him to just 11 starts. However, he won a Cy Young in 2020 and could be taken as damaged goods. That could also give St. Louis a veteran to lead a young rotation as the team looks to take the next step in 2027.
If he can stay healthy, then the Cardinals can do exactly what they did with May at the deadline and flip him for a haul of prospects. The fact that May remained healthy and got a three-year deal after time with St. Louis could also draw pitchers like Bieber to the Cardinals.
Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5