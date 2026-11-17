Former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dustin May has found a new home this offseason. FanSided's Robert Murray reports that May has agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. ESPN's Jesse Rogers adds that the deal is worth $52.5 million guaranteed.

The White Sox are in agreement with free agent Dustin May on a 3-yr $52.5 million deal, source confirms to ESPN. @ByRobertMurray was first with the agreement. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 17, 2026

The good news for the Cardinals is that May is now out of the division and the National League for the foreseeable future. There were previous reports linking the right-hander to the Cubs, which could have been a problem for St. Louis.

Recapping Dustin May's Short Tenure With the Cardinals

Jul 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals signed May on a one-year deal in the offseason. Injuries had derailed a once-promising career. In 21 starts, the right-hander pitched to a 4.38 ERA/3.05 FIP. His best start of the year was a complete-game shutout of the San Diego Padres on June 15.

That one-year flyer turned into two potential impact outfield prospects at the trade deadline. The Cardinals dealt May, along with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, to their division rival. Coming back in the deal was outfield prospects Josiah Ragsdale and Alexander Frias. Ragsdale is the closest to the big leagues, with a 2028 ETA while Frias offers more long-term upside.

Had the Cardinals elected to keep May for his final 10 starts, they would have had the option of extending a qualifying offer. Had May rejected the qualifying offer to sign this deal, St. Louis would have gotten the No. 32 overall pick in the 2027 MLB Draft. But given his production, the qualifying offer would have been steep and wasn't a guarantee. Instead, they got a viable offer that could potentially move the needle forward for them.

What's Next for the Cardinals Rotation?

Sep 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2027 season will likely be a continued youth movement. The Cardinals are unlikely to make a rotation splash and will continue to focus on internal development. But given that Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn's control years are coming to a close, they need their system to step up in 2027.

Rookie Quinn Mathews will get a more extended runway in the rotation. The 2027 season should also see the arrival of top prospect Liam Doyle. Once the Cardinals get a more thorough evaluation of the two left-handers, they can look to make significant additions for the 2028 season.

The Cardinals could also shop Andre Pallante, who has just two years of team control. But doing so opens up an additional hole in the rotation that's short on proven arms. However, it's unlikely Pallante becomes a trade candidate until similar pitchers in May's tier in free agency come off the board. That could mean that market doesn't materialize until the conclusion of the next lockout.

The team has made their stance somewhat clear. They would have to be wowed to consider moving on from controllable pieces like Pallante. They've turned down trade discussions concerning Winn and Burleson this offseason. The same could be true for Pallante, who is potentially in line to start on Opening Day for them in 2027.