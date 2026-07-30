The Pros and Cons of a Potential Alec Burleson Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off a much-needed comeback win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, but it won't be enough to save them from the reality that they will be sellers at the trade deadline. They have a lot of players that they could consider moving.

The obvious candidates are Dustin May, JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien and Ryne Stanek. Even Lars Nootbaar has been floated as a possible trade chip. But those aren't the players that could possibly be moved.

In fact, Will Leitch of MLB.com even listed first baseman and Silver Slugger Alec Burleson as somebody that could be moved. Here are the pros and cons of a potential Burleson trade.

Pros of potential Alec Burleson trade

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) reacts after hitting a one run double against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not be a popular move, but the Cardinals are willing to listen on players not named Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt. Burleson could bring back a haul after being named a Silver Slugger last season.

In addition, the Cardinals are loaded with left-handed bats and could stand to move one or two of them. That could open up first base for somebody else.

Perhaps first base is Ivan Herrera's final landing spot, and if that's the case, then St. Louis could also clear out the logjam of catchers in the organization and clear space for somebody like Leonardo Bernal to have a shot on the big league roster.

Cons of potential Alec Burleson trade

Jul 2, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem with trading Burleson is that he is popular in the clubhouse and has emerged as a leader for the younger players. He also is a key piece in the lineup, and moving him would negatively impact the offense.

Besides, he is somebody that could also be considered a true pillar of the Cardinals' rebuild and a building block for the future. Having him around would be beneficial for St. Louis.

While they could get a lot in return for him, it may not be in the best interest of the club to even consider moving him. He has become a fan favorite, and if he is moved, that deal likely won't be popular with the fanbase either.

Perhaps the best move is for the Cardinals to treat him as if he is one of their core pillars for the future, because as things stand now, he appears to be part of the long-term plan, and letting that piece go might not work out in St. Louis' favor.