Two Cardinals Trade Chips With Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson Not Available

The St. Louis Cardinals have done the right thing so far this offseason when it comes to Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson.

With the Cardinals still up in the air in their rebuild process, naturally that has led to plenty of trade chatter around the organization. But Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis isn't open for business with either Winn or Burleson.

"A source with one team aware of a conversation with the Cardinals said they quickly rejected an overture from a team wondering if they’d trade shortstop Masyn Winn. They had a similar stance with RBI leader Alec Burleson, who continues to draw interest," Goold wrote.

The Cardinals have done a good job trading pieces away over the last year, though. So, the market is still something to watch. If not Winn and Burleson, then who? Let's break down two options.

Nolan Gorman — Infielder

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't to say that the Cardinals would get a massive return for Gorman. They very likely wouldn't. But Gorman doesn't appear poised to be a part of the long-term core of the organization. The Cardinals have given him various opportunities in the majors over the last few years, but nothing has stuck since his breakout 2023 campaign in which he hit 27 homers.

Third base is still wide open, but both Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan should be in line for more playing time. At this point, the Cardinals should simply cut ties with Gorman in exchange for a prospect.

Andre Pallante — Starting Pitcher

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be far more bold, but arguably would be a good idea. This would be the perfect example of selling high and actually could bring an intriguing return back to the organization. Pallante had a 3.83 ERA in 29 starts in 2026 after logging a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts in 2025. Pallante has just two seasons of team control left under his belt.

If the Cardinals were to move Pallante, they surely would get a good return in exchange and would have an easier path to getting Quinn Mathews and the top prospects into the starting rotation. Plus, there are plenty of veterans available right now who could be had for cheap. The Cardinals were fortunate to see a bounce-back from Pallante in 2026. But what version will the team have in 2027? If he took a step backwards, then his trade value would nosedive. At this point, this is the type of move the club should at least consider with Pallante's trade value on a high note.