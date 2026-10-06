White Sox Name ALDS Game 3 Starter – Is Another Bullpen Game the Right Call?

The Chicago White Sox are on the precipice of history not seen in 120 years.

It has been since 1906 that the White Sox last clinched a playoff series on their home field. That happened to be the World Series. With the White Sox currently leading the American League Division Series 2-0, they travel back to Chicago with the hopes of sweeping the Cleveland Guardians.

Game 3 will be a historic opportunity, and the White Sox will once again go with a bullpen day, calling on reliever Sean Newcomb to start.

Why Is Sean Newcomb Starting Game 3?

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) makes a throwing error in the first inning that lets two runs score by the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans might be frustrated to hear such news in what will be an unbelievable atmosphere at Rate Field on Wednesday. Newcomb has been a mixed bag through two postseason games. In the first one against the Houston Astros, Newcomb gave up two runs on two hits, including a home run in an inning of work.

Against Cleveland, Newcomb pitched two innings, giving up one hit and one walk. An unearned run attributed to Anthony Kay was due to a throwing error by Newcomb in the first inning that made the game a 2-0 deficit for the White Sox.

Newcomb was a reliable arm for much of the season, functioning as a bulk reliever, opener, and high-leverage arm throughout the season. However, it seems that the number of innings he has pitched (90.1 in the regular season) had started to get to him. What was once an ERA that hovered around 2.50 ballooned to 3.09, in large part because of a 7.36 ERA in his final seven regular-season games.

Walks and home runs have been an issue for Newcomb lately. If he can keep the ball on the ground and show the early-season version of himself, this could be a good thing for the White Sox.

Cleveland's top of the lineup is mainly left-handed. However, Newcomb does have reverse splits, meaning he does better against righties than lefties. Still, as long as Newcomb faces Steven Kwan, José Ramírez, and Chase DeLauter, he should be in pretty good shape. If he retires the first three batters, which are normally those aforementioned three, Will Venable should take him out and not let him face a lefty-killer like Jo Adell.

If Venable can adhere to that and put in a right-hander such as Davis Martin to face Adell and get the bulk of the innings, that could be the recipe for a clinching victory on home turf.